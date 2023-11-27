Taylor Swift Rejected King Charles' Invite to Perform at Coronation, New Book Reveals
Not even King Charles can snag a front row seat to a Taylor Swift performance.
According to royal reporter Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, the superstar was invited to play at the patriarch's coronation this May, but she turned down the offer.
Though Scobie didn't reveal why the Grammy winner, 33, said no, the May 6 event was on the same night as one of her Eras Tour concerts in America.
As OK! reported, Adele and Ed Sheeran were Charles' top choices to perform for the historic event, but both of them reportedly declined.
"The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list," an insider shared. "He was very keen that they were part of the concert."
"There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment," a source spilled to a news outlet at the time. "They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."
The British journalist noted it was "a challenge" to find performers, as Harry Styles and Elton John also allegedly turned down the offer. In the end, Katy Perry, her American Idol costar Lionel Richie and Andrea Bocelli agreed.
The "Roar" crooner, 39, revealed she received a "regal" letter in the mail about the inquiry, noting, "It was like a cursive I have never seen [before] … I loved it.”
“I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values. … He asked me to sing and it all aligned,” she explained of why she accepted Charles' invite.
While viewers enjoyed her performance, one of the most viral moments of the day occurred when Perry couldn't locate her seat at the ceremony.
"I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern. I found my seat," she quipped on a subsequent episode of American Idol. "You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it. When you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over."
On the other hand, some people thought her outfit choice was in poor taste, as her oversized hat may have blocked some people's view.
Us Weekly reported on the contents of Scobie's book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, which comes out on Tuesday, November 28.