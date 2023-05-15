Katy Perry Admits She 'Loves' the Memes of the Singer Searching for Her Seat at King Charles' Coronation
Let the memes “Roar!”
Katy Perry has no hard feelings against social media users after a video of her searching for her seat at King Charles III coronation on Saturday, May 6, went viral.
"Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern," the pop star joked with a reporter following the Sunday night, May 14, episode of American Idol.
"I found my seat," Perry humorously confirmed one week after clips of the 38-year-old showed her circling around Westminister Abbey, unsure of where she was supposed to sit.
"You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it," the “Dark Horse” singer admitted. "When you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over."
Luckily, Perry has tough skin and doesn’t mind a good joke, which is what allowed her to confidently show up as Elastigirl from The Incredibles for this week’s theme on the hit singing competition show.
"I figured out that Mother's Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume — maybe we'll never ever see it maybe we'll see it next time — but I went, 'No, we've got to be the most iconic Disney mom,' and it's Elastigirl,” Perry stated while dressed head to toe in a latex suit replica from the animated movie, as she even completed the costume with a bob-cut brunette wig.
"We were watching the movie a couple of time this past week so I could really get into the mode and start talking like through the side of my mouth, which I still can't get, but it was awesome," explained the mom of Daisy, 2, who Perry shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
"She loved it,” the “Last Friday Night” vocalist noted of her daughter.
"We had a wonderful Mother's Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl,. That's what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume,” Perry joyfully concluded.
