Katy Perry Admits She 'Loves' the Memes of the Singer Searching for Her Seat at King Charles' Coronation

"I figured out that Mother's Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume — maybe we'll never ever see it maybe we'll see it next time — but I went, 'No, we've got to be the most iconic Disney mom,' and it's Elastigirl,” Perry stated while dressed head to toe in a latex suit replica from the animated movie, as she even completed the costume with a bob-cut brunette wig.

"We were watching the movie a couple of time this past week so I could really get into the mode and start talking like through the side of my mouth, which I still can't get, but it was awesome," explained the mom of Daisy, 2, who Perry shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.