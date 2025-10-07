Taylor Swift Reveals What 'Nervous' Travis Kelce Said Before Leading Her to the Backyard's 'Secret Garden Oasis' to Propose

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift shared new details about the day Travis Kelce popped the question. During the singer's Monday, October 6, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian brought up the proposal, prompting Swift to give him a close-up of her gorgeous diamond ring.

Taylor Swift Dishes on Travis Kelce's Proposal

Source: @fallontonight/youtube Taylor Swift shared new details about Travis Kelce's proposal during the Monday, October 6, episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Jimmy Fallon asked if it was true that the NFL star, 36, got down on one knee right after Swift, 35, appeared on his "New Heights" podcast to announce her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. "The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," the Grammy winner explained. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."

The NFL Star Was 'Nervous' the Entire Day

Source: @taylorswift/instagram The musician admitted the NFL star seemed 'nervous' the entire day of the proposal.

The "Cruel Summer" vocalist recalled how Kelce played it off by telling her of the podcast announcement, "My heart is racing... I know how much this means to you. I just really want this to be what you’d hoped it would be." "Because we had been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album," the blonde beauty noted. "I’ve never seen this dude nervous. Ever. He’s professionally not a nervous person."

Source: Todd Owyoung/NBC Swift revealed that Kelce asked her to have a glass of wine in the backyard before he surprised her by turning the space into 'a secret garden oasis.'

Once they wrapped up the episode, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked Swift, "Do you wanna go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?" "And I’m always gonna wanna do that," the musician quipped. "And then I realized why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible-case scenario." The pop star raved over how Kelce had the backyard transformed "into a secret garden oasis" when Fallon, 51, showed a photo from the special moment, which the power couple revealed to the public on August 26.

The Singer Gushes Over the Proposal

In another interview, the songwriter raved over the ring her man proposed with, noting he "designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand." "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!" she spilled.

Source: mega Swift gushed over how well Kelce did when he designed the engagement ring.