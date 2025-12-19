Taylor Swift Shades Exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy for Seeing Her as a 'Big Conglomerate' and 'Not a Human Being'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift finally addressed what it was like going through "two breakups" while in the middle of her mega-successful Eras Tour.
In the third episode of The End of an Era docuseries, the superstar admitted performing for sold-out crowds across the globe helped lift her spirits after splitting from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in 2023.
Taylor Swift Says Performing Helped Her Heal From 'Rough' Breakups
"There were points in this tour where the tour was really the only thing keeping me going in my life," the Grammy winner, 36, confessed. "But there were never points in the tour where I thought, ‘Oh I want to quit the tour because the tour is hard.’ No, my personal life was hard."
Swift explained how the shows gave her "purpose" and helped her get out of bed. "The tour has never been the hard thing in my life," she clarified. "The tour has been the thing that allowed me to find purpose outside of the s--- that was going on in my life."
"Men will let you down, the Eras Tour never will," quipped the superstar.
As OK! reported, the British actor, 34, and Swift split around March 2023 after six years of dating. Shortly after, she struck up a romance with pal Healy, 36, but the hot and heavy romance quickly fizzled out within months.
The Splits Inspired 'The Tortured Poets Department'
- 10 of the Biggest Revelations From Taylor Swift's Documentary 'End of an Era'
- Taylor Swift Will Dump Travis Kelce and 'Write a New Album' Now That She's Wrapped Her Tour, 'The Project' Co-Hosts Predict
- Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Were Never in a Serious Relationship, Insists Insider: It Was a 'Fun Little Thing Whose Moment Is Over'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The devastating splits were what led the blonde beauty to write her 2024 hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which fans believe features songs about both British men.
"Tortured Poets is like this purge of just everything — everything bad that I felt for two years," the guitarist confessed.
"It was a really rough time in my life, so the songs reflect that," she explained. "Feeling like I'm not a person, I'm just this big conglomerate that no one sees as a real human being, especially not men that I date. And in the whole process just being like, nothing works. Nothing. There's no one for me in the world."
Fortunately, things turned around for the musician in the summer of 2023, which is when she met now-fiancé Travis Kelce.
Back then, the NFL star, 36, revealed on his "New Heights" podcast that he made Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and hoped to give it to her at Swift's Kansas City, Mo., show, but he never got the chance.
After talking about his disappointment, Swift's mom, Andrea, worked her magic and encouraged her daughter to give the athlete, 36, a chance — and the rest is history!
The power couple announced their engagement this past August.