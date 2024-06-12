Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Are Engaged After Less Than 1 Year of Dating: See Her Black Diamond Ring
Matty Healy is headed down the aisle with Gabbriette Bechtel.
After less than a year of dating, the model confirmed on the night of Tuesday, June 12, that the pair is engaged.
"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack," she captioned a photo of herself, tagging the singer's Instagram account and referencing pal Charli XCX's new song "Brat."
The picture showed off her ring, which featured mini diamonds surrounding a large black diamond.
Bechtel also posted a mirror selfie to show off the bauble.
The musician's mom, Denise Welch, commented on the happy news on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of her British talk show, Loose Women.
"Now that it's official ... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette she's known as," she shared.
"Black diamond; he had it made for her," Welch, 66, revealed. "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."
The stars were first linked this past September when they were caught packing on the PDA in NYC.
Bechtel, 26, revealed in an interview with HOMMEGIRLS that they had been trying to meet for four years.
Sometime last year, The 1975 frontman, 35, "came to L.A. and we've been in love ever since," she gushed.
- Did Charli XCX Shade Taylor Swift in Her New Song 'Sympathy Is a Knife'? Singer Hints She Hoped Pop Star and Matty Healy Would 'Break Up'
- Matty Healy 'Loves the Attention' From Taylor Swift's Album 'TTPD' Despite Couple Never Being 'Serious': Source
- Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship Timeline in 12 Clicks
Prior to hitting it off with Bechtel, Healy dated Taylor Swift during the summer of 2023 after she split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, 33.
Many of the Grammy winner's tunes on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, appear to be about their short-lived fling, which ended in June 2023.
Though an insider claimed Healy was surprised by some of her songs, another source told a news outlet, "He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious."
"For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up," the insider insisted. "He’s taking it in stride."
The "Karma" crooner and Healy had known each other since 2014 but never publicly dated until last year.
One source said the split wasn't a shock to their inner circles, as "they are really two very different people who have little in common."
"Taylor’s very mature, serious and grounded about her work. Matty still has a lot of growing up to do," the insider added, noting that Swift found his "devil-may-care attitude annoying."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift moved on with Travis Kelce, 34, whom she's been dating since late summer of last year.