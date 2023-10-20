Kelly Clarkson Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL 'Takeover' Is Like Watching 'Real Housewives'

"I heard everyone talking about it… the Taylor and Kielce surprise," Clarkson told Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang about their spur-of-the-moment appearance at the sketch comedy show. "It is hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people [like me] who like watching sports."

The American Idol winner went on to lament about how much the sports commentators have been talking about Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, during broadcasts, noting that it has felt like "you're watching the [Real] Housewives]."