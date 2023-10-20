Kelly Clarkson Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL 'Takeover' Is Like Watching 'Real Housewives'
Did Kelly Clarkson just shade Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
During the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Breakaway" singer, 41, seemed annoyed at the NFL's hefty coverage of the power couple while she's trying to watch the games.
"I heard everyone talking about it… the Taylor and Kielce surprise," Clarkson told Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang about their spur-of-the-moment appearance at the sketch comedy show. "It is hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people [like me] who like watching sports."
The American Idol winner went on to lament about how much the sports commentators have been talking about Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, during broadcasts, noting that it has felt like "you're watching the [Real] Housewives]."
"It's like you're watching gossip things. What about the [game] play? They're taking over!" Clarkson continued, explaining, "But that is what I love about SNL. Y'all touched it right then and it's awesome that it's live."
According to the Fire Island actor, when the pop icon and football star rolled up to the show, it even shocked him. "It was so wild. We didn't expect them to come. I was like, 'Oh, there's two of the tallest people I've ever seen…and they are here! It was wild!'" Yang recalled.
Although the talk show host seemed peeved by the duo's endless coverage, Kelce even called out the league for their obsession with himself and Swift. "Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?" the Kansas City Chiefs player's brother Jason Kelce asked him during a recent episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast. "What's your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor..."
"I think it's fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere and brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think... They're overdoing it," Kelce admitted to his sibling.
"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it," the Ohio native added of his headline-making romance with the "Karma" singer.
Swift has become a staple at Kelce's games over the past month as their relationship gets more serious. "He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success," an insider said of their relationship. "Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn't be happier for them."