'I Am Pro Romance': Kelly Clarkson Declares She Didn't 'Bash' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

ok split taylor
By:

Oct. 21 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is not putting up with the haters!

On Saturday, October 21, the singer addressed the comments she made about the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship during football games.

kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson compared the NFL's coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to 'The Real Housewives.'

After her remarks on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show aired, the Chemistry songstress was accused of slamming the duo’s rumored love affair.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” she wrote.

“Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance. Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show?” she asked.

“I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request,” she added, before concluding, “Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

taylor travis
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted on a date in New York City.

In response to the upload, which featured white text on a black background, fans of the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer agreed that Clarkson had not bashed the pair.

“Kelly Clarkson has been one of the most unproblematic stars of our generation. The fact that people would try and make her look bad is just beyond me. Team Kelly ❤️,” one user penned, while a second noted, “We Swifties agree. I don’t mind a shot here and there (as with other girlfriends and spouses), but the announcers are being ridiculous.”

A third Swift fan added, “Literally like I’m a huge Swiftie and it bothers me that NFL is so caught up in covering Taylor & Travis’s love life.. like mind your own business and show what people came to watch,” while a fourth user penned, “I saw what you said and it was perfectly fine! People just want to stir up drama! In no way did you trash anyone’s romance! Geez! People need to leave Kelly alone!”

taylor swift
Taylor Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games to cheer on her rumored flame.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

A fifth person chimed in, saying, “Amen, go Chiefs! We love our Travis but the hoo haw about his possible love life is ridiculous. We want to watch the game.”

As OK! previously reported, the criticism Clarkson got stemmed from what she said on the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I heard everyone talking about it… the Taylor and Kelce surprise," Clarkson said to Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang.

"It is hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people [like me] who like watching sports," she mentioned, before claiming that the commentators coverage of the romance is like " watching the [Real] Housewives]."

travis kelce
Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's like you're watching gossip things. What about the [game] play? They're taking over!" the mother-of two said. "But that is what I love about SNL. Y'all touched it right then and it's awesome that it's live."

Yang then commented on the celeb’s cameo on the October 14, episode of SNL.

"It was so wild. We didn't expect them to come. I was like, 'Oh, there's two of the tallest people I've ever seen…and they are here! It was wild!'" he recalled.

