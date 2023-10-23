Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands While Leaving Chiefs Game, Celebrate Win With Mansion Party at His New $6 Million Home
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" continued with another weekend of Sunday Night Football!
The powerhouse pair held hands while leaving the Kansas City Chiefs home game together on October 22 after Kelce and his team beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17.
Swift has become a regular at Kelce's football games ever since the duo sparked romance rumors toward the beginning of the NFL season.
Of course, all eyes were on the couple's post-game departure — and they definitely didn't disappoint.
In a viral photograph shared to social media, Kelce and Swift proudly held hands before exiting the stadium together in a getaway golf car.
Swift repped her new beau's team, as she stepped out to Arrowhead Stadium wearing a 1990 USA Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt from Ellie Mae Vintage, which she paired with an adorable black skirt and heeled platform loafers with trendy black slouchy socks.
And in case fans weren't already overly obsessed with Swift and her new relationship, the 33-year-old sweetly wore a friendship bracelet with Kelce's number, 87, beaded between two hearts.
The "Blank Space" singer styled her blonde locks fully down in a straight hairdo and sported her signature red lip — the same color that seemingly rubbed off on Kelce's mustache last weekend during their PDA-packed weekend in New York City.
Kelce, on the other hand, changed out of his uniform into a red checkered long-sleeved button up, as he guided his lady to his Rolls Royce before heading to his brand new $6 million mansion for an exclusive after-party.
According to Daily Mail, Kelce catered food from Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue for the event at his estate, where roughly 20 people arrived behind the tight end and the pop star in a party bus.
While it is unclear who specifically attended Kelce's post-game party, Swift was certainly buddied up with Brittany Mahomes during the sporting event earlier in the evening.
Swift and the Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife seemed like the best of friends while cheering on their lovers from a private suite.
At one point, they even displayed their silly handshake and appeared to be all smiles throughout the entirety of the game.
While supporters of Swift were simply happy to see her happy, many fans weren't thrilled to see Patrick's brother, Jackson Mahomes, standing behind her in the suite after he was charged three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery back in May.
“I’m going to need someone to get her out of that box immediately, Jackson Mahomes is there,” one fan wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as Bachelorette alum Nick Viall admitted: "Chiefs security should be ashamed for letting Jackson Mahomes in the same room as Taylor Swift."