Keleigh Teller Disses Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn While Listening to Best Friend's New Song 'So Long, London'

"Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me? / Oh the tragedy / So long London / You’ll find someone," Taylor sings, referencing the capital of England — where she and Joe reportedly lived together during their relationship.

"I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she’s heard great things about / I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath/ I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free," the lyrics continue.