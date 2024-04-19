Keleigh Teller Disses Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn While Listening to Best Friend's New Song 'So Long, London'
One thing about Keleigh Teller is that she's going to have Taylor Swift's back.
The wife of Miles Teller seemingly said good riddance to her best friend's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn while listening to Taylor's new song "So Long, London," a tune highly speculated to be about the pop star bidding farewell to her six-year relationship with the English actor.
Following the release of Taylor's double album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, Keleigh took to her Instagram Story to seemingly shade Alwyn by uploading a screenshot of "So Long, London" playing on her Spotify app alongside a peace sign emoji.
The new tune described the 14-time Grammy winner's feelings of clinging onto a relationship that had lost its "spirit" and choosing to leave after realizing the love could not be saved.
"Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me? / Oh the tragedy / So long London / You’ll find someone," Taylor sings, referencing the capital of England — where she and Joe reportedly lived together during their relationship.
"I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she’s heard great things about / I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath/ I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free," the lyrics continue.
- Taylor Swift Tragically Sings About Feeling Suicidal Following Split from Ex Joe Alwyn on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'
- Taylor Swift 'Likes' Instagram Post That Ranks Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy as Two of Her Worst Exes
- Was Taylor Swift 'Ghosted' by Matty Healy? Singer Appears to Shade Their Fling in New Song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'
Taylor, 34, was around the age of 27 when she started dating Joe, now 33, with the song seeming to indicate their relationship took up what was left of her 20s.
"For so long, London / Stitches undone / Two graves, one gun / I’ll find someone / And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it / My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment / And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared / Every day old love affair / Every breath feels like rarest air / When you’re not sure if he wants to be there," the lyrics read elsewhere in the song.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Throughout the exes' relationship, fans of Taylor often pointed out how Joe never appeared happy to be with the pop icon, as he kept their romance extremely private and oftentimes made her duck, run and hide from paparazzi — something the "Love Story" singer previously admitted she hated doing in a recently resurfaced 2012 interview.
"You swore that you loved, me but where were the clues? / I died on the altar waiting for the proof / You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days / And I’m just getting color back into my face / I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place," Taylor sings, prompting Swifties to think the award-winning artist wanted to get married but Joe did not, causing their relationship to wither.