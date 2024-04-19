OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Keleigh Teller Disses Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn While Listening to Best Friend's New Song 'So Long, London'

keleigh teller taylor swift joe alwyn so long london
Source: MEGA; @keleighteller/Instagram
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

One thing about Keleigh Teller is that she's going to have Taylor Swift's back.

The wife of Miles Teller seemingly said good riddance to her best friend's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn while listening to Taylor's new song "So Long, London," a tune highly speculated to be about the pop star bidding farewell to her six-year relationship with the English actor.

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller taylor swift joe alwyn so long london
Source: MEGA

Keleigh Teller appeared to shade Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn via Instagram.

Following the release of Taylor's double album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, Keleigh took to her Instagram Story to seemingly shade Alwyn by uploading a screenshot of "So Long, London" playing on her Spotify app alongside a peace sign emoji.

The new tune described the 14-time Grammy winner's feelings of clinging onto a relationship that had lost its "spirit" and choosing to leave after realizing the love could not be saved.

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller taylor swift joe alwyn so long london
Source: MEGA

The pop star seemed to reference the end of her and Joe Alwyn's relationship on her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Thinking how much sad did you think I had, did you think I had in me? / Oh the tragedy / So long London / You’ll find someone," Taylor sings, referencing the capital of England — where she and Joe reportedly lived together during their relationship.

"I didn’t opt in to be your odd man out / I founded the club she’s heard great things about / I left all I knew you left me at the house by the Heath/ I stopped CPR, after all it’s no use / The spirit was gone, we would never come to / And I’m pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free," the lyrics continue.

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller taylor swift joe alwyn so long london
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift dated Joe Alwyn for six years.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor, 34, was around the age of 27 when she started dating Joe, now 33, with the song seeming to indicate their relationship took up what was left of her 20s.

"For so long, London / Stitches undone / Two graves, one gun / I’ll find someone / And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it / My white knuckle dying grip holding tight to your quiet resentment / And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared / Every day old love affair / Every breath feels like rarest air / When you’re not sure if he wants to be there," the lyrics read elsewhere in the song.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
keleigh teller taylor swift joe alwyn so long london
Source: MEGA

The duo split last year.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Throughout the exes' relationship, fans of Taylor often pointed out how Joe never appeared happy to be with the pop icon, as he kept their romance extremely private and oftentimes made her duck, run and hide from paparazzi — something the "Love Story" singer previously admitted she hated doing in a recently resurfaced 2012 interview.

"You swore that you loved, me but where were the clues? / I died on the altar waiting for the proof / You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days / And I’m just getting color back into my face / I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place," Taylor sings, prompting Swifties to think the award-winning artist wanted to get married but Joe did not, causing their relationship to wither.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.