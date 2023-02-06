Taylor Swift Asks Shouting Grammys Paparazzi To Calm Down: 'It’s All Gonna Be Fine'

Swift's red carpet appearance comes shortly after fans berated Ticketmaster for the fiasco that ensured when tickets went on sale for the Eras Tour, which kicks off in May. The Cats actress took to social media and addressed the situation while apologizing to fans.

"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she explained. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."