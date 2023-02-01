Olivia Wilde & Ex Jason Sudeikis Are 'Getting Along Better Now' Since Actress' Split From Harry Styles, Spills Source

Olivia Wilde is putting her energy in One Direction now that she and Harry Styles are over — and it seems to be helping her co-parenting relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis.

According to a source, Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47 — who are parents to Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — have been on great terms ever since her split from the former One Direction band member, as they are now "co-parenting in a healthy way."