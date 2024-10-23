or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Making Staffers Carry the Same Drug Listed in Liam Payne's Autopsy Report

Split photo of Sean Diddy Combs and Liam Payne
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly made staff carry drugs on their person at work.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

A legal filing alleged Sean "Diddy" Combs forced all of his staff members to carry a plethora of drugs on them — including pink cocaine.

The National Capital Poison Center states the drug is generally a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA. Aside from "pink cocaine," the illicit substance is also sometimes known as "Tuci."

sean diddy combs staff carry pink cocaine liam payne autopsy complaint
Source: MEGA

Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual harassment.

According to a February complaint filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who previously worked for Combs, "all employees, from the butler to the chef to the housekeepers" allegedly had to "walk around with a pouch or fanny pack filled with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies … and Tuci."

Jones' complaint also accused Combs of sexual harassment.

sean diddy combs staff carry pink cocaine liam payne autopsy complaint
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing human trafficking and racketeering charges.

However, the disgraced music producer's legal team denied the claims and accused Jones of being a "con man" who was "shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday."

"Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn has refused to return our calls," Diddy's lawyers' statement continued. "We look forward to addressing these ridiculous claims in court, and intend to take all appropriate action against all who are attempting to peddle."

Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs staff carry pink cocaine liam payne autopsy complaint
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne died on October 16.

The allegations about the pink cocaine come shortly after late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's autopsy revealed the same drug was in his system at the time that he tragically fell to his death from a third floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack were also listed in his toxicology report.

Payne died due to “multiple traumatic injuries” and “internal and external bleeding” from the fall.

A source later said the 31-year-old had been "was battling a very significant drug addiction" at the time of his passing and that treatment had not been "working" for him.

There is no evidence Payne's death was linked to Combs in any way.

sean diddy combs staff carry pink cocaine liam payne autopsy complaint
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was under the influence of drugs at the time of his death.

As OK! previously reported, the One Direction alum once admitted he felt intimidated by Combs during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"I went over to speak to him and Jay-Z and as I shook his hand he just chuckled ... [he had] the most evil laugh I’ve ever heard," Payne shared at the time. "So, I’m a little bit fearful of that man."

People reported Combs made his staffers carry pink cocaine at work.

