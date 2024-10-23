Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Making Staffers Carry the Same Drug Listed in Liam Payne's Autopsy Report

The allegations about the pink cocaine come shortly after late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's autopsy revealed the same drug was in his system at the time that he tragically fell to his death from a third floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. Cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack were also listed in his toxicology report.

Payne died due to “multiple traumatic injuries” and “internal and external bleeding” from the fall.

A source later said the 31-year-old had been "was battling a very significant drug addiction" at the time of his passing and that treatment had not been "working" for him.

There is no evidence Payne's death was linked to Combs in any way.