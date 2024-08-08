Taylor Swift Terror Plot Suspect Confesses to Planned Suicide Attack With Machetes, Knives and Explosives at Now-Canceled Vienna Concerts
While some Taylor Swift fans are devastated about their Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, being canceled, the situation could have been immensely worse.
The prime suspect of an ISIS terror attack plot confessed his murder-suicide plan to kill himself and a massive amount of innocent people during one of the 14-time Grammy winner's three now-canceled shows at Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, Australian officials revealed during a news conference.
The two suspected extremists arrested in connection to the planned attack were believed to have been hired as security guards for the concert, as a manhunt is still underway for a third suspect. Friends of the suspects were also reportedly hired as employees of the security service for the shows.
A 19-year-old Austrian teenager with North Macedonian roots was the main suspect taken into police custody. He "gave a full confession" about his plan to drive a car into 20,000 fans congregated outside of the venue during the concert before attacking with machetes and knives.
"He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made," Head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Omar Haijawi-Pirchner explained of the prime suspect's confession.
The young man was "clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels," Haijawi-Pirchner noted.
The suspected terrorist allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State last month and additionally downloaded manuals for bomb building, with officials discovering enough chemical substances at his home to construct a "well-advanced" bomb.
Chemicals TATP, hydrogen peroxide, homemade explosives, detonators and detonator cables were discovered at the teenager's apartment.
"The situation was serious, the situation is serious. But we can also say: A tragedy was prevented," Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasized during the press conference. "Large concerts are often a target of Islamist attacks."
The second suspect arrested by police is said to have been a 17-year-old Austrian man with Turkish and Croatian roots, as a 15-year-old Austrian with Turkish roots is also currently undergoing questioning by authorities.
Police discovered videos and screen shots of home laboratories — often shared by ISIS and Al Qaeda — on the suspects' cellphones.
Swift herself has yet to comment on the frightening situation, though the "Cruel Summer" singer's official marketing team, Taylor Nation, confirmed the news by re-sharing a statement released by Austrian ticketing service Barracuda Music on Wednesday, August 7.
"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety," the message uploaded to Taylor Nation's Instagram Story stated.
Tickets are promised to be fully refunded within the next 10 business days.