Taylor Swift Terror Plot Suspect Confesses to Planned Suicide Attack With Machetes, Knives and Explosives at Now-Canceled Vienna Concerts

While some Taylor Swift fans are devastated about their Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, being canceled, the situation could have been immensely worse.

The prime suspect of an ISIS terror attack plot confessed his murder-suicide plan to kill himself and a massive amount of innocent people during one of the 14-time Grammy winner's three now-canceled shows at Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10, Australian officials revealed during a news conference.