'Very Concerned' Travis Kelce 'Immediately' Contacted Girlfriend Taylor Swift After Eras Tour Terror Plot Forced Her to Cancel Vienna Shows
Travis Kelce will always be there for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — even if he's more than 5,000 miles away.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn't physically be by his lady's side after news broke on Wednesday, August 7, that an ISIS terrorist attack had been planned on one of Swift's three now-canceled shows in Vienna, Austria, as Kelce remains in the United States due to his mandatory NFL training camp schedule.
Despite not being in Europe to comfort the 14-time Grammy winner during an unimaginably frightening time, Kelce — whose football season kicks off on September 5 — is still extremely worried about the safety of Swift and her fans.
"He’s very concerned," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "New Heights" podcast co-host, noting Kelce, 34, "immediately" contacted Swift, also 34, the second he heard the terrible news.
The situation likely hits even heavier for Swift, as the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker previously admitted a terrorist attack at one of her concerts was her "biggest fear."
Back in 2019, the "Love Story" singer opened up during an interview with Elle about how "completely terrified" she was to go on her 2018 Reputation tour after two major attacks took place at some of the industry's top artist's shows a couple years prior.
Swift specifically mentioned the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, as well as a Las Vegas shooting that broke out during a Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that same year.
"I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," Swift confessed. "There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift has always emphasized her main priority is the safety of herself, her crew, fans and staffers during all of her shows.
The "All Too Well" vocalist was forced to cancel all three of her concerts in Vienna, Austria, after officials confirmed the news of a planned terror plot set to occur during one of her shows at Ernst-Happel-Stadion over the weekend.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the ISIS-related plan, with the prime suspect — a 19-year-old Austrian teenager with North Macedonian roots giving "a full confession" about his plan to drive a car into 20,000 fans congregated outside of the venue during the concert before attacking with machetes, knives and explosives.
Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Austria's Head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, explained during a press conference that the teenager "wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made."
Page Six spoke to a source about Kelce being "concerned" about Swift.