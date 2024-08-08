OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

'Very Concerned' Travis Kelce 'Immediately' Contacted Girlfriend Taylor Swift After Eras Tour Terror Plot Forced Her to Cancel Vienna Shows

A photo of Travis Kelce and a picture of Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is extremely worried about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 1:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Travis Kelce will always be there for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift — even if he's more than 5,000 miles away.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end couldn't physically be by his lady's side after news broke on Wednesday, August 7, that an ISIS terrorist attack had been planned on one of Swift's three now-canceled shows in Vienna, Austria, as Kelce remains in the United States due to his mandatory NFL training camp schedule.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce concerned taylor swift eras tour terror plot isis attack
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce 'immediately' contacted Taylor Swift after learning about a planned terrorist attack at one of her now-canceled Vienna shows.

Despite not being in Europe to comfort the 14-time Grammy winner during an unimaginably frightening time, Kelce — whose football season kicks off on September 5 — is still extremely worried about the safety of Swift and her fans.

"He’s very concerned," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "New Heights" podcast co-host, noting Kelce, 34, "immediately" contacted Swift, also 34, the second he heard the terrible news.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce concerned taylor swift eras tour terror plot isis attack
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has to stay in the U.S. for mandatory NFL training camp as Taylor Swift remains in Europe.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation likely hits even heavier for Swift, as the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker previously admitted a terrorist attack at one of her concerts was her "biggest fear."

Back in 2019, the "Love Story" singer opened up during an interview with Elle about how "completely terrified" she was to go on her 2018 Reputation tour after two major attacks took place at some of the industry's top artist's shows a couple years prior.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce concerned taylor swift eras tour terror plot isis attack
Source: MEGA

Austrian officials confirmed the plans of a terrorist attack at one of Taylor Swift's now-canceled shows in Vienna.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift specifically mentioned the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert, as well as a Las Vegas shooting that broke out during a Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that same year.

"I didn't know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months," Swift confessed. "There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe."

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Swift has always emphasized her main priority is the safety of herself, her crew, fans and staffers during all of her shows.

The "All Too Well" vocalist was forced to cancel all three of her concerts in Vienna, Austria, after officials confirmed the news of a planned terror plot set to occur during one of her shows at Ernst-Happel-Stadion over the weekend.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce concerned taylor swift eras tour terror plot isis attack
Source: MEGA

The prime suspect of the ISIS-related attack planned to kill 'as many people as possible.'

Article continues below advertisement

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the ISIS-related plan, with the prime suspect — a 19-year-old Austrian teenager with North Macedonian roots giving "a full confession" about his plan to drive a car into 20,000 fans congregated outside of the venue during the concert before attacking with machetes, knives and explosives.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Austria's Head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, explained during a press conference that the teenager "wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Page Six spoke to a source about Kelce being "concerned" about Swift.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.