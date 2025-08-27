NEWS Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Todrick Hall Is 'Glad' She 'Found Her Person' After Engagement to Travis Kelce Source: @todrick/Instagram/New Heights/YouTube Todrick Hall reflected on his conversations about love with Taylor Swift after her engagement to Travis Kelce. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Todrick Hall gave a sweet tribute to his friend Taylor Swift in honor of her engagement. The YouTuber, 40, reflected on the "therapy sessions" they had before she found love with Travis Kelce. Hall recalled the one piece of advice the "Lover" singer, 35, gave him on his own journey to finding a partner.

Source: @todrick/Instagram Taylor Swift previously gave Todrick Hall romance advice.

"Aghghgghghhh! Our girl is getting MARRIED! Congrats @taylorswift!" he captioned a series of throwback photos. "I remember having one of my many 'therapy sessions' with Taylor about wanting to fall in love and how I didn’t think there were very many guys that would be compatible with me. She responded with 'you don’t need to find 1 million guys that are right for you, you just need to find one person who makes you the happiest person in the world.'" The Celebrity Big Brother alum expressed how "glad" he is that Swift "found her person." "No one deserves it more. Congrats on your happily ever after in the music that it will inspire. 💕," he concluded. Hall also reposted an article featuring the details behind the musician's ring on his Instagram Story.

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, with a shared social media post. The NFL star, 35, got down on one knee in a garden as the Grammy Award-winning artist, also 35, caressed his face. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote.

How Much Is Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Worth?

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift recently joined Travis Kelce on his podcast.

According to experts, Swift's unique diamond ring, designed by Kelce, may cost upwards of $1.5 million. "The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely 1.5 to 2 million [dollars]," Philadelphia-based jeweler Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers spilled. "The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is number one and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now '70s and '80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting."

When Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly haven't set a wedding date.