or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friend Todrick Hall Is 'Glad' She 'Found Her Person' After Engagement to Travis Kelce

Photo of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Todrick Hall
Source: @todrick/Instagram/New Heights/YouTube

Todrick Hall reflected on his conversations about love with Taylor Swift after her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Todrick Hall gave a sweet tribute to his friend Taylor Swift in honor of her engagement.

The YouTuber, 40, reflected on the "therapy sessions" they had before she found love with Travis Kelce.

Hall recalled the one piece of advice the "Lover" singer, 35, gave him on his own journey to finding a partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Taylor Swift previously gave Todrick Hall romance advice.
Source: @todrick/Instagram

Taylor Swift previously gave Todrick Hall romance advice.

"Aghghgghghhh! Our girl is getting MARRIED! Congrats @taylorswift!" he captioned a series of throwback photos. "I remember having one of my many 'therapy sessions' with Taylor about wanting to fall in love and how I didn’t think there were very many guys that would be compatible with me. She responded with 'you don’t need to find 1 million guys that are right for you, you just need to find one person who makes you the happiest person in the world.'"

The Celebrity Big Brother alum expressed how "glad" he is that Swift "found her person."

"No one deserves it more. Congrats on your happily ever after in the music that it will inspire. 💕," he concluded.

Hall also reposted an article featuring the details behind the musician's ring on his Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift

Source: @taylorswift/@killatrav/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are soon to be married.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, with a shared social media post. The NFL star, 35, got down on one knee in a garden as the Grammy Award-winning artist, also 35, caressed his face.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they wrote.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Is Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Worth?

Image of Taylor Swift recently joined Travis Kelce on his podcast.
Source: New Heights/YouTube

Taylor Swift recently joined Travis Kelce on his podcast.

According to experts, Swift's unique diamond ring, designed by Kelce, may cost upwards of $1.5 million.

"The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely 1.5 to 2 million [dollars]," Philadelphia-based jeweler Steven Singer of Steven Singer Jewelers spilled. "The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is number one and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now '70s and '80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting."

When Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly haven't set a wedding date.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly haven't set a wedding date.

As the couple dives into wedding planning, an insider claimed Swift is letting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end take charge.

"He wanted it to be completely traditional," the source dished. "That he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him. Based on what he's told me, she would want the whole thing to be traditional, too. She wants him to take the lead."

Kelce has reportedly been fantasizing about his wedding to his woman for a long time and is ready to get the festivities rolling.

"If there's any guy who has a scrapbook about his dream wedding, it's TK," the insider continued. "It's going to be the wedding of the century. Travis literally always said she's the girl he's going to marry. [He has] been saying that for a long time, really since the beginning."

No wedding date has been announced yet.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.