Travis Kelce Is Certain 'It Will Be a Fun' Christmas as Romance With Taylor Swift Intensifies
But will he see her Christmas tree farm?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in the midst of their first holiday season as a couple — though the upcoming December 25 holiday might look a bit different than the pop icon is used to, as her boyfriend's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET.
Despite needing to play football, the tight end said he's certain "it will be a fun one" when asked about his Christmas plans during a recent interview.
His brother, Jason Kelce, is in the same boat as Travis, as the Philadelphia Eagles center also has a home game against the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m.
"My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards," Travis explained, noting he also plans participate in Christmas festivities either after his game or the next day.
While their mom, Donna Kelce, is known to make appearances at both her sons' NFL games within the same day, the closely scheduled start times of both teams' home matchups will make that bit difficult.
Regardless of whether his mom — or girlfriend— find themselves in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas day, Travis knows he'll have his fans rooting him on either way.
"It’s always a luxury playing for Kansas City — home and away," he admitted of devoted Chiefs supporters.
"The kingdom always travels. We always travel well," he continued, noting the massive amount of fans in the stands during his recent away game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 17, where Taylor was also spotted in attendance alongside her father, Scott Swift.
It wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the "Love Story" singer in a private suite at the Chiefs game on Christmas, as she's made an appearance at seven of her boyfriend's 12 games so far this season.
Taylor initially shocked the world when she stepped out to one of Travis' games for the first time on September 24, when the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.
The "Enchanted" singer recently reflected on the moment all eyes were on her instead of the field during her first visit to Arrowhead Stadium as a fan (she took the stage at the venue in July for her Eras Tour, which Travis attended shortly before they became an item).
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," Taylor quipped during an interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
