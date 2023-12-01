'Enough Is Enough': Taylor Swift's Publicist Shuts Down 'Fabricated Lies' After 'Insane' Post Claimed Singer Married Joe Alwyn
Now Tree Paine has "Bad Blood."
Taylor Swift's publicist gave a rare response via social media to slam celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi after the account spread incessant rumors the pop star tied the knot with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn two or three years ago.
"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote in a post shared to X (formerly named Twitter) on Thursday, November 30, while sharing a screenshot of the gossip column's Instagram Story.
"There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post," the public relations executive ridiculed, noting: "It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
Paine's response came after tons of theories flooded social media regarding Swift's relationship timeline with Alwyn, as fans were eager to know the point at which the "Love Story" singer and the Conversations With Friends star officially called off their six-year romance.
Joining in on the speculation, Deuxmoi uploaded an Instagram Story insisting Swift "DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K."
"It was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal," the debunked post alleged.
Trying to fuel the backless claim, the message continued: "I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a s--- what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!"
Swift and Alwyn's former relationship resurfaced in headlines after the "All Too Well" vocalist's best friend and occasional co-writer Jack Antonoff uploaded a post about the blonde beauty's release of her song "You're Losing Me" on all streaming services.
"'You’re Losing Me' is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins," he wrote alongside a photo of Swift having a snack on her kitchen island.
Prior to the upload, many fans speculated the hit song was about Swift's breakup from Alwyn, causing them to be convinced it had to have occurred at the end of 2021 — rather than this past April when the news become public knowledge.
People previously thought Swift's six-year relationship came to an end before April once she sparked a seemingly serious romance with Travis Kelce a few months back.
Swift and Kelce were first linked romantically in September, when she attended his NFL game for the first time, though their names had been intertwined since July after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end publicly confessed he made a friendship bracelet for the "Enchanted" singer with his phone number on it.