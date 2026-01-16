Is Travis Kelce Retiring? Everything the Chiefs Tight End Has Said About Leaving the NFL

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Talked About Potential Retirement Before the 2025 Season

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce has not shared his final decision amid retirement rumors.

Speculation around Travis Kelce's potential retirement is gaining momentum. In a February 2025 episode of "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he would need to "take some time" to figure out his future in the NFL. "And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it's going to be a wholehearted decision, and I'm not half-a----- it, and I'm fully here for them," he added. "I think I can play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated, or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility."

Travis Kelce Reignited the Discussion

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce got engaged to Taylor Swift in August 2025.

Retirement rumors picked up once again when Travis, who is slated to become a free agent in March, declared he would weigh up and decide his future ahead of free agency. "I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not — or whether they want me back or not," he said of his current team in a November 2025 interview. "I'd like to make that decision before they've got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately."

Travis Kelce Dropped Another Retirement Hint

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs officially signed tight end Tre Watson amid Travis Kelce's retirement rumors.

While discussing Patrick Mahomes 'ACL tear, the 11-time Pro Bowler expressed his hopes for the Chiefs to get his teammate back "as soon as possible." "I know right now it's kind of right around that week one or the beginning of the season next year," he continued. "I know he's gonna be doing everything he can to get back out on that field for the Chiefs as soon as possible." Travis offered the cryptic statement days after Jason offered retirement advice on Monday Night Countdown. "In my opinion, to nail that decision, you gotta step away from the game for a little bit," Jason, who retired in March 2024, told his brother. "Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches... and then let it sink in. It'll come to you with time. There are so many emotions with this game right after a season, especially with the way this one's been." Jason continued, "Right now, it's just too fresh. You've gotta step away from it, you've gotta think about it and then it'll come to you."

Travis Kelce Addressed a Retirement Question

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce appeared in a post-game press conference in December 2025.

During a December 2025 post-game press conference, Travis answered the question about his future career plans amid the retirement buzz. "I'll let that be a decision I'll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes," he told reporters, per ESPN.

Travis Kelce Shared His Future After Chiefs' Final Game

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, Travis confirmed he knew "right away" he wanted to give the season a "shot" after the 2025 Super Bowl loss. "I've got so much love for this team, this organization and the people here, so I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out," he said. Travis continued, "We'll see. Who knows? Either it hits me quick or I gotta take some time… I think last year was a little bit easier."

Travis Kelce's Team Knows Where He Stands

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce has been making headlines over his potential retirement.

During the January 7 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis said his team knows where he stands "at least right now." "There's a lot of love for the game that's still there and I don't think I'll ever lose that. I don't know. It's a tough thing to navigate, but at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel content that I can go out there and give it another run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat," he told his sibling. "So I think right now it's just finding that answer … when it all settles down."

The Major Factor in Travis Kelce's NFL Future

Source: MEGA The coach has led the team to five Super Bowls.