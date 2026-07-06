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Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Amid Reported Friendship Fallout

Split photo of Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller were absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding.

July 6 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET

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Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding, adding to ongoing speculation about their relationship with the newlyweds.

According to Page Six, the Tellers were reportedly not invited to Friday's ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Their absence comes weeks after TMZ reported that Taylor had experienced an unexplained falling-out with the couple, leaving many wondering if they made the guest list.

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Reports Raised Questions About Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Absence

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Image of Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller previously shared a close friendship with Taylor Swift making their wedding absence a surprise.
Source: MEGA

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller previously shared a close friendship with Taylor Swift, making their wedding absence a surprise.

The Tellers' no-show surprised fans, as Keleigh has been one of Taylor's close friends for over a decade. Miles also became friends with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Their bond reportedly grew even stronger after the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail alleged that Taylor's reported involvement in Blake Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni also created tension within her friendships.

However, neither Taylor nor the Teller couple has publicly addressed those claims.

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Keleigh and Miles Teller Once Played a Special Role in Taylor Swift's Career

Image of Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller appeared together in Taylor Swift’s 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' (Taylor's Version) music video.
Source: MEGA

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller appeared together in Taylor Swift’s 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' (Taylor's Version) music video.

After Miles and Keleigh married in 2019, they appeared together in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" making this a special role in her singing career.

Directed by Lively, the video follows Taylor as she crashes the wedding of an ex-boyfriend, Miles, who is marrying Keleigh, played by his real-life wife.

One memorable scene shows the newlyweds seated with their wedding party while Taylor delivers a dramatic speech dressed in red. The song, featuring Chris Stapleton, was one of the "From the Vault" tracks.

The album was part of Taylor's effort to re-record her first six studio albums after she was unable to purchase the masters of her original recordings. She has since regained ownership of her music catalog.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Stayed Largely Under Wraps

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding with an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding with an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post last August after two years together. Less than a year later, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony that remained largely out of the public eye.

The couple reportedly enforced a strict no-cellphone policy during both Thursday's rehearsal dinner and Friday's wedding ceremony.

Guests who later spoke anonymously described Taylor singing during the ceremony while Travis became emotional during the couple's 20-minute vows. Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the wedding.

Image of Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller’s absence continues to fuel speculation about their friendship with Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller’s absence continues to fuel speculation about their friendship with Taylor Swift.

AMC CEO Adam Aron, who attended the celebration, also shared details about the venue's décor, saying Madison Square Garden was "draped in peach and white," with large photographs of the couple displayed from childhood through their teenage years for the estimated 1,000 guests.

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