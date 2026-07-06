NEWS Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Amid Reported Friendship Fallout Source: MEGA Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller were absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding. Ayesha Zafar July 6 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Reports Raised Questions About Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller Absence

Source: MEGA Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller previously shared a close friendship with Taylor Swift, making their wedding absence a surprise.

The Tellers' no-show surprised fans, as Keleigh has been one of Taylor's close friends for over a decade. Miles also became friends with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. Their bond reportedly grew even stronger after the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in 2023. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail alleged that Taylor's reported involvement in Blake Lively's legal dispute with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni also created tension within her friendships. However, neither Taylor nor the Teller couple has publicly addressed those claims.

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Keleigh and Miles Teller Once Played a Special Role in Taylor Swift's Career

Source: MEGA Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller appeared together in Taylor Swift’s 2021 'I Bet You Think About Me' (Taylor's Version) music video.

After Miles and Keleigh married in 2019, they appeared together in Taylor's 2021 music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" making this a special role in her singing career. Directed by Lively, the video follows Taylor as she crashes the wedding of an ex-boyfriend, Miles, who is marrying Keleigh, played by his real-life wife. One memorable scene shows the newlyweds seated with their wedding party while Taylor delivers a dramatic speech dressed in red. The song, featuring Chris Stapleton, was one of the "From the Vault" tracks. The album was part of Taylor's effort to re-record her first six studio albums after she was unable to purchase the masters of her original recordings. She has since regained ownership of her music catalog.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Stayed Largely Under Wraps

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding with an estimated 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post last August after two years together. Less than a year later, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony that remained largely out of the public eye. The couple reportedly enforced a strict no-cellphone policy during both Thursday's rehearsal dinner and Friday's wedding ceremony. Guests who later spoke anonymously described Taylor singing during the ceremony while Travis became emotional during the couple's 20-minute vows. Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the wedding.

Source: MEGA Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller’s absence continues to fuel speculation about their friendship with Taylor Swift.