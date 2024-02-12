Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Party Until 5 A.M. After Kansas City Chiefs Win 2024 Super Bowl: Photos
Viva Las Vegas!
After Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2024 Super Bowl, he couldn't help but party into the wee hours of the night alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
According to an eyewitness, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, had an amazing time at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.
The all-star team, including Patrick Mahomes, arrived to the iconic nightclub around 2:15 a.m. and were greeted with oversized screens that read "XS welcomes 2024 champs."
The players then celebrated their big win in the VIP area where they enjoyed bottle service. Later on, Kelce and Mahomes took over the DJ booth and hung out alongside Marshmello.
The pop star and Kelce were seen dancing together as they sang along to her hit songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."
Other celebrities in attendance included: Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow.
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, left around 3:30 a.m. while Travis, Taylor and the rest of the Chiefs team stayed until 5:15 a.m. as they noshed on chicken fingers and fries in the VIP area.
When Taylor and Travis left, the athlete gave his lady his black shiny jacket to wear, which fans of the pair loved.
"A jacket is better than a scarf anyways," one person wrote, referring to her iconic line in "All Too Well," while another said, "What a great day for them."
While at the post-game press conference, Travis commented on his and Taylor's recent milestones, as she recently just scooped up two more Grammys on February 4.
"Man, it's on top of the world right now, baby. It's a good feeling," he told reporters.
"Man, just when you think things couldn't get any better... I'll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I'll remember for the rest of my life," he added of playing against his brother, Jason, in the 2023 Super Bowl.
"And it brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him. But what we had to endure with this team, to see guys rise to the occasion, to see guys put stats aside, to see guys just put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them. That's something special that I'll not only learn from, but I'll take with me and these memories will last forever," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Taylor stormed the field after Travis' big win against the San Francisco 49ers. The two embraced and smooched for the cameras.
The Grammy winner flew from Tokyo, Japan, to make sure she could watch her man play in the big game.