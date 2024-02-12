OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Party Until 5 A.M. After Kansas City Chiefs Win 2024 Super Bowl: Photos

taylor swift travis kelce party am
Source: Mike Kirschbaum
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Viva Las Vegas!

After Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2024 Super Bowl, he couldn't help but party into the wee hours of the night alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

According to an eyewitness, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, had an amazing time at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce party am
Source: Danny Mahoney

The pair partied until 5 a.m.

The all-star team, including Patrick Mahomes, arrived to the iconic nightclub around 2:15 a.m. and were greeted with oversized screens that read "XS welcomes 2024 champs."

The players then celebrated their big win in the VIP area where they enjoyed bottle service. Later on, Kelce and Mahomes took over the DJ booth and hung out alongside Marshmello.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce party am
Source: Mike Kirschbaum

Taylor Swift hung out with pal Brittany Mahomes.

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star and Kelce were seen dancing together as they sang along to her hit songs "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."

Other celebrities in attendance included: Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, left around 3:30 a.m. while Travis, Taylor and the rest of the Chiefs team stayed until 5:15 a.m. as they noshed on chicken fingers and fries in the VIP area.

When Taylor and Travis left, the athlete gave his lady his black shiny jacket to wear, which fans of the pair loved.

Article continues below advertisement

"A jacket is better than a scarf anyways," one person wrote, referring to her iconic line in "All Too Well," while another said, "What a great day for them."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce party am
Source: Danny Mahoney

The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While at the post-game press conference, Travis commented on his and Taylor's recent milestones, as she recently just scooped up two more Grammys on February 4.

"Man, it's on top of the world right now, baby. It's a good feeling," he told reporters.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

"Man, just when you think things couldn't get any better... I'll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I'll remember for the rest of my life," he added of playing against his brother, Jason, in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce party am
Source: Danny Mahoney

Travis Kelce gave his jacket to Taylor Swift to wear when leaving the club.

Article continues below advertisement

"And it brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him. But what we had to endure with this team, to see guys rise to the occasion, to see guys put stats aside, to see guys just put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them. That's something special that I'll not only learn from, but I'll take with me and these memories will last forever," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Taylor stormed the field after Travis' big win against the San Francisco 49ers. The two embraced and smooched for the cameras.

The Grammy winner flew from Tokyo, Japan, to make sure she could watch her man play in the big game.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.