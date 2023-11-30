When Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Call It Quits? Jack Antonoff Hints at Breakup Timeline
While Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup was not announced until April of this year, Jack Antonoff may have just left a hint that the couple was on the rocks far before then.
On Wednesday, November 29, the pop sensation released the song “You’re Losing Me” on Spotify, a track many fans have speculated to be about Alwyn.
To celebrate the release, Antonoff posted a photo from the day the song was written and recorded.
“’You’re Losing Me’ is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins,” he wrote alongside a picture of Swift in a dark sweater and maroon pants, as she ate the snack off her kitchen island.
Antonoff’s message about the ballad, which was released early to her fans that attended her New Jersey concert in May, left Swifties in shock as they wondered if Swift and Alwyn may have called it quits much sooner.
“Taylor knew her and Joe were over all the way in 2021,” one user penned of the news, while a second added, “Taylor talking s--- about Joe while they were together.”
“Jack confirming ‘You’re Losing Me’ was written in 2021 rewrites so much Taylor and Joe history. Never getting over this breakup, sorry not sorry,” a third person noted, while a fourth said in astonishment, “So she felt this way for years.”
The song itself has some very incriminating lyrics, where Swift debated “throw[ing] out everything we built or keep[ing] it” and claimed the man “might have just dealt the final blow.”
“I glared at you with storms in my eyes / How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dying? / I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick / My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick,” the Grammy winner's lyrics read.
In the emotional bridge of the song, Swift noted she “wouldn’t marry [herself] either” because she is a “pathological people pleaser who only wanted” the mystery beau “to see [her].”
“I’m fading thinking / Do something, babe, say something / Lose something, babe, risk something / Choose something, babe, I got nothing to believe, unless you’re choosing me,” the chorus added.
As OK! previously reported, Swift and Alwyn’s split was revealed to have “run its course” in April after six years of dating.
The insider added, “It wasn’t dramatic.”
Just a few months later, Swift started appearing at Travis Kelce’s football games, and the couple quickly became serious.
Most recently, Kelce traveled all the way to Argentina to see the musician perform her stadium tour in Buenos Aires. After the show, videos circulated of Swift running off stage into Kelce’s arms and giving him a big kiss.