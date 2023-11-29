OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Adorable Nickname for Taylor Swift Revealed as NFL Star Thanks His Girlfriend for 'Liking' Chiefs Post

Source: @chariah_/Instagram
Nov. 29 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Alright nah — Travis Kelce's nickname for Taylor Swift is the cutest!

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, the 34-year-old referred to his girlfriend by the sweet pet name "Tay" while thanking her for supporting him on social media.

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce adorably called Taylor Swift 'Tay' during his recent podcast episode.

The conversation began with Jason offering congratulatory praise toward Travis after he became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday, November 26.

The Philadelphia Eagles center — who never fails to bring up Taylor during podcast episodes (thank you, Jason) — pointed out how the "Love Story" singer "liked" the Kansas City Chiefs players post about Travis' impressive achievement.

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Taylor Swift 'liked' the Kansas City Chiefs' post about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"Thanks, Tay," Travis adorably expressed. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

Of course, Jason couldn't help but grill his brother further, asking if Taylor had previously been interested in tight end statistics prior to her romance with the athlete.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first went public with their relationship in September.

"I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not. I’ll have to ask her," Travis jokingly replied, causing both him and his brother to let out a laugh.

Taylor was only briefly mentioned elsewhere in the episode, when the brothers discussed an interaction Travis had with a fan over the weekend.

Source: @thestaveros/X

Travis Kelce gave a young fan his glove as a souvenir after the game.

After the Chiefs' big win on Sunday, Travis handed a young fan his football glove as he was exiting the field to head back into the locker room.

"What a day we've had @Chiefs..@tkelce made my daughter's day..month..year!! Her first ever Chiefs game, we're over from the UK..and she ends up with Travis's glove Such a stroke of luck, but he's made a little girl happy beyond words #ChiefsKingdom #Swifties," the parent of the little girl wrote on X, formerly named Twitter, alongside a video and photos of the unforgettable experience.

Source: OK!

Despite the young fan's joint Travis and Taylor merch — including a T-shirt using a design from The Eras Tour with the football player's name and face instead of the pop icon's — the two-time Super Bowl winner insisted he had "no idea" the girl was a Swiftie.

"I might’ve assumed that she was a Swiftie," he quipped, to which Jason noted: "I mean, let’s be honest, who’s not a Swiftie at this point?"

"Touché," Travis agreed, noting he always tries to "give a souvenir to a little one" at the end of his games.

