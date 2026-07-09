Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Becomes a White House Meme and Cable News Target
July 9 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was never going to stay just a wedding.
After the superstar couple tied the knot July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the celebration quickly became political content, cable-news commentary and social media bait. The White House weighed in with an edited image of MSG’s wedding-day marquee, while Megyn Kelly used the massive ceremony as a jumping-off point for a harsh critique of Swift.
Madison Square Garden marked the occasion with pink signs outside reading “JUST&T MARRIED!” The White House then posted an altered version of the marquee changed to read, “Trump Is Your President,” with the caption, “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”
A Wedding Joins the Feed
The post followed another White House image referencing Swift with an Eras Tour-style Trump poster and the caption, “It’s been a long time coming…”
Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, said the White House post “shows how thoroughly celebrity and civic life now share the same feed.”
“When political institutions engage a pop culture event, they are borrowing that couple's attention economy,” she added. “it is a high-reward, high-risk move: you look culturally fluent if the tone is right, and opportunistic if it is even slightly off.”
Trump has publicly criticized Swift before, including after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He later took a softer tone after Swift and Kelce’s engagement, calling Kelce “a great player” and Swift “a terrific person.”
Megyn Kelly Takes Aim
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Kelly was not celebrating the spectacle. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she said she felt sorry for Swift.
“I really think she’s empty inside,” Kelly said. Kelly also questioned the scale of the wedding, which reportedly drew more than 1,000 guests, including Adam Sandler officiating, and Paul McCartney performing
“Who has a thousand-person wedding?” Kelly asked, expressing skepticism that Swift and Kelce were actually close to some of the celebrity guests. “It makes me feel so uncomfortable.”
The Outrage Economy
“Kelly's headline-grabbing reaction to the Swift-Kelce MSG wedding is the outrage economy working exactly as designed, something Megyn, the college mean girl, is very good at leveraging,” Philip said.
“A big, joyful celebrity moment is the perfect foil for a commentator whose brand runs on friction,” she added.
“What people miss is that outrage is a two-way transaction. Swift barely has to respond because every hot take about her still keeps her at the center of the culture, and the commentator gets the clicks they were after,” Philip explained. “For anyone building a brand, the takeaway is to know which economy you are playing in. Attention and affection are not the same currency, and the audiences that come for outrage rarely stay for loyalty.”