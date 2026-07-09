Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Becomes a White House Meme and Cable News Target

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was never going to stay just a wedding. After the superstar couple tied the knot July 3 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the celebration quickly became political content, cable-news commentary and social media bait. The White House weighed in with an edited image of MSG’s wedding-day marquee, while Megyn Kelly used the massive ceremony as a jumping-off point for a harsh critique of Swift. Madison Square Garden marked the occasion with pink signs outside reading “JUST&T MARRIED!” The White House then posted an altered version of the marquee changed to read, “Trump Is Your President,” with the caption, “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

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A Wedding Joins the Feed

Source: MEGA The White House shared an edited wedding marquee on social media.

The post followed another White House image referencing Swift with an Eras Tour-style Trump poster and the caption, “It’s been a long time coming…” Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, said the White House post “shows how thoroughly celebrity and civic life now share the same feed.” “When political institutions engage a pop culture event, they are borrowing that couple's attention economy,” she added. “it is a high-reward, high-risk move: you look culturally fluent if the tone is right, and opportunistic if it is even slightly off.” Trump has publicly criticized Swift before, including after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He later took a softer tone after Swift and Kelce’s engagement, calling Kelce “a great player” and Swift “a terrific person.”

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Megyn Kelly Takes Aim

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized the scale of the celebrity-filled ceremony.

Kelly was not celebrating the spectacle. During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she said she felt sorry for Swift. “I really think she’s empty inside,” Kelly said. Kelly also questioned the scale of the wedding, which reportedly drew more than 1,000 guests, including Adam Sandler officiating, and Paul McCartney performing

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Source: MEGA Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the couple's wedding.

“Who has a thousand-person wedding?” Kelly asked, expressing skepticism that Swift and Kelce were actually close to some of the celebrity guests. “It makes me feel so uncomfortable.”

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The Outrage Economy

Source: MEGA The high-profile celebration continued dominating headlines.