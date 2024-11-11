or
Taylor Swift Trolled for 'Lying' in Prerecorded MTV EMAs Message as She Skips Show to Attend Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift opted to stay in America instead of attending the MTV EMAs in England.

Nov. 11 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Guilty as sin! Taylor Swift fans couldn't help but playfully poke fun at the superstar after her MTV EMAs acceptance speech caught her in a little white lie.

On Sunday, November 10, the singer won Best Video, Best Live and Best Artist at the awards show, but instead of receiving the trophies in person, she sent a prerecorded video message that made it seem like she was busy with a concert.

Taylor Swift and her parents attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on November 10 instead of the MTV EMAs.

"I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards," the blonde beauty, 34, gushed.

She then thanked Post Malone "for being the most amazing costar" in her "Fortnight" music video and gave a shout-out to the fans.

"I had the best time touring Europe this summer, so it is just wonderful for you to do this," Swift raved.

However, it was quickly pointed out that she's currently on a short break from her tour and was actually in Kansas City, Mo., that day to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, 35, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swifties weren't upset about the situation, with many of them joking about it on social media.

Swift's prerecorded message said was on tour, though she was currently on a short break from the concerts.

"No I get her and she deserves the rest during her break but lying on international tv even tho [sic] people will know where she is is hilarious," one person wrote, while another said, "She said I’ll just tell them at work, no one will ever know."

"Haha, classic move. The I’m so sad line is always suspect when you know they’re out living their best life somewhere else," said a third, while a fourth individual tweeted, "'I’m so sad I can’t be with you tonight' THIS LIAR😭😭."

The Grammy winner has a short break in between concerts, as after playing three dates in Indiana from November 1-3, she kicks off her leg in Canada on Thursday, November 14.

After eight shows in the country, the tour will conclude.

The pop star has attended all five of the Chiefs' home games this year.

So far, Swift has attended five of Kelce's games this season, all of which took place in Kansas City. As OK! reported, an insider said that despite seeing him in various cities last year, she was sticking to his home matches for the sake of security.

The change comes after authorities foiled a terrorist plot that was planned for one of her three shows in Vienna, Austria over the summer.

The stars went public with their romance in September 2023.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," Swift wrote on social media after the suspects were apprehended and the shows were axed.

