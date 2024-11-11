Taylor Swift Trolled for 'Lying' in Prerecorded MTV EMAs Message as She Skips Show to Attend Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

"I am coming to you from the Eras Tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards," the blonde beauty, 34, gushed.

She then thanked Post Malone "for being the most amazing costar" in her "Fortnight" music video and gave a shout-out to the fans.

"I had the best time touring Europe this summer, so it is just wonderful for you to do this," Swift raved.