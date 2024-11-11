Taylor Swift Scolds Security Guard Over His Manners While Attending Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Football Game: Watch
Taylor Swift gently reminded her security guards to be kind to the crowd as she headed to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, November 10.
The pop star arrived at Arrowhead Stadium by golf cart, accompanied by her mom, Andrea Swift, and her dad, Scott Swift, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
As she stepped out to walk the final stretch to the entrance, her security guard shouted at the crowd: “Guys, stay back. Stay back.”
The Eras Tour performer politely corrected them, saying, “Stay back, please."
Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Taylor's reaction.
“Taylor’s bringing her own game day energy! Cool and classy as always,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Looks like Taylor is all about safety first at the game! #SafetyFirst 🏟️👮♂️."
“Taylor’s blend of manners and charm shines through! She does it all with a smile,” a third commented, praising the singer's professionalism while handling the matter.
While a fourth noted, "That's taymother correcting her kids (security) on their manners."
In another clip, the blonde beauty paused while walking as her security guard called out photographers who were taking low shots, likely because she was wearing a skirt.
The "Love Story" singer stepped out in style, wearing a bold red tweed suit set by Versace, paired with a Chiefs-inspired manicure, a black corset top and elegant jewelry from EFFY and Retrouvai. She completed the look with a chic chignon bun.
During the game against the Denver Broncos, Travis caught a touchdown pass in the end zone, prompting Taylor to shout "Yay!" as she applauded her boyfriend’s big play.
“There it is! The all-time Chiefs leading touchdown receiver! From [Patrick] Mahomes,” CBS announcer Kevin Harlan remarked. “That will give you something to sing about.”
Over the past few months, the couple has consistently supported one another.
Despite her demanding tour schedule, Taylor makes it a point to attend Travis’ games whenever she can — and vice versa.
On Saturday, November 3, fans were taken aback when Travis made a surprise appearance at Taylor’s Indianapolis Eras Tour concert, according to a source.
A video circulating online showed the Super Bowl champion arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium while his girlfriend was performing. Both Andrea and Taylor’s brother, Austin, 32, were visibly surprised by Travis’ unexpected presence.
The 35-year-old NFL athlete was spotted walking up to the pair and greeting Austin with a big bear hug while Taylor was singing “But Daddy I Love Him.”
“Travis had practice earlier that day and he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be able to make it,” an insider dished.
“It was a last-minute decision,” the source added. “Thankfully, he was able to get out of practice on time and show up.”
The source highlighted that it was "really important" to the Chiefs star to attend Taylor's show despite having a scheduled game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November 5.
The "Anti-Hero" singer’s Eras Tour began in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023 and will wrap up in Vancouver on December 8.
