Taylor Swift Scolds Security Guard Over His Manners While Attending Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Football Game: Watch

Taylor Swift politely called out a security personnel on her way to Travis Kelce's football game.

Taylor Swift gently reminded her security guards to be kind to the crowd as she headed to her boyfriend Travis Kelce ’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, November 10.

As she stepped out to walk the final stretch to the entrance, her security guard shouted at the crowd: “Guys, stay back. Stay back.”

The Eras Tour performer politely corrected them, saying, “Stay back, please."

“Stay back PLEASE 😁” - Taylor correcting the security guard upon arriving at the Chiefs game today 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Knag4givOC

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Taylor's reaction.

“Taylor’s bringing her own game day energy! Cool and classy as always,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Looks like Taylor is all about safety first at the game! #SafetyFirst 🏟️👮‍♂️."

“Taylor’s blend of manners and charm shines through! She does it all with a smile,” a third commented, praising the singer's professionalism while handling the matter.

While a fourth noted, "That's taymother correcting her kids (security) on their manners."