or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Scolds Security Guard Over His Manners While Attending Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Football Game: Watch

taylor swift scolds security travis kelce game
Source: @SwiftNYC/X

Taylor Swift politely called out a security personnel on her way to Travis Kelce's football game.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift gently reminded her security guards to be kind to the crowd as she headed to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, November 10.

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star arrived at Arrowhead Stadium by golf cart, accompanied by her mom, Andrea Swift, and her dad, Scott Swift, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

As she stepped out to walk the final stretch to the entrance, her security guard shouted at the crowd: “Guys, stay back. Stay back.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift scolds security travis kelce game
Source: @SwiftNYC/X

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's game in a red Versace suit, paired with a chic chignon bun.

Article continues below advertisement

The Eras Tour performer politely corrected them, saying, “Stay back, please."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SwiftNYC/X
Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on Taylor's reaction.

“Taylor’s bringing her own game day energy! Cool and classy as always,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Looks like Taylor is all about safety first at the game! #SafetyFirst 🏟️👮‍♂️."

“Taylor’s blend of manners and charm shines through! She does it all with a smile,” a third commented, praising the singer's professionalism while handling the matter.

While a fourth noted, "That's taymother correcting her kids (security) on their manners."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift scolds security travis kelce game
Source: @Shahid_0012/X

Taylor Swift was present at her boyfriend's game on November 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

In another clip, the blonde beauty paused while walking as her security guard called out photographers who were taking low shots, likely because she was wearing a skirt.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Shahid_0012/X
Article continues below advertisement

The "Love Story" singer stepped out in style, wearing a bold red tweed suit set by Versace, paired with a Chiefs-inspired manicure, a black corset top and elegant jewelry from EFFY and Retrouvai. She completed the look with a chic chignon bun.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

During the game against the Denver Broncos, Travis caught a touchdown pass in the end zone, prompting Taylor to shout "Yay!" as she applauded her boyfriend’s big play.

“There it is! The all-time Chiefs leading touchdown receiver! From [Patrick] Mahomes,” CBS announcer Kevin Harlan remarked. “That will give you something to sing about.”

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few months, the couple has consistently supported one another.

Despite her demanding tour schedule, Taylor makes it a point to attend Travis’ games whenever she can — and vice versa.

On Saturday, November 3, fans were taken aback when Travis made a surprise appearance at Taylor’s Indianapolis Eras Tour concert, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift eras tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce suprisingly arrived at the Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis.

Article continues below advertisement

A video circulating online showed the Super Bowl champion arriving at Lucas Oil Stadium while his girlfriend was performing. Both Andrea and Taylor’s brother, Austin, 32, were visibly surprised by Travis’ unexpected presence.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CaleighAMiller/X
Article continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old NFL athlete was spotted walking up to the pair and greeting Austin with a big bear hug while Taylor was singing “But Daddy I Love Him.”

“Travis had practice earlier that day and he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be able to make it,” an insider dished.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was a last-minute decision,” the source added. “Thankfully, he was able to get out of practice on time and show up.”

The source highlighted that it was "really important" to the Chiefs star to attend Taylor's show despite having a scheduled game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November 5.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift scolds security travis kelce game
Source: MEGA

The football player makes it a priority to attend his girlfriend's performances — even with his busy training schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Anti-Hero" singer’s Eras Tour began in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2023 and will wrap up in Vancouver on December 8.

Sources told Page Six about Travis attending the Eras Tour in Indianapolis.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.