Taylor Swift 'Privately' Visited Travis Kelce at Football Stadiums Before They Debuted Relationship, Reveals Chiefs Coach
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were sneaking around football stadiums before anyone knew it!
The pop princess would come see the tight end at his place of work last summer — months before they debuted their relationship in September 2023, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt revealed on a recent episode of “The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac” podcast.
“When she started to come around, it was privately,” Merritt revealed on the podcast. “She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”
The 52-year-old added how he was happy to welcome Swift into Chiefs Nation, noting she has “helped” Kelce and the rest of the players change for the better.
“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy,” Merritt shared.
“So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us,” he explained.
The former linebacker also defended the “Cruel Summer” singer against any citics.
“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis,” he stated. “So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family.”
As OK! previously reported, in Swift’s Time’s Person of the Year interview, she confessed she and Kelce had been seeing each other for some time before going public. The couple began dating in July 2023, shortly after Kelce shared he was not able to give her the friendship bracelet he made.
“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told Time magazine.
“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” the 34-year-old continued. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also recently revealed how the blonde beauty won over the professional athletes while on a recent episode of the “PTF Live” podcast.
"Behind the scenes, she likes to cook. So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts," Reid told NFL analyst Chris Simms.
"So it was over," he joked. "She knew right where to go."