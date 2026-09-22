NEWS Taylor Swift's 'Possessive' Gestures Toward Husband Travis Kelce's Touchdown Show a Different 'Side' to the Pop Star, Body Language Expert Reveals Source: MEGA Taylor Swift displayed what a body language expert described as 'possessive' gestures while proudly celebrating husband Travis Kelce's success. Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Taylor Swift may be showing a whole new side of herself after marrying Travis Kelce, according to a body language expert. The pop superstar, 36, enthusiastically celebrated her husband's first touchdown of the season during the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday, September 20, game against the Indianapolis Colts, even pointing to her wedding ring and appearing to shout, "That's my husband!" According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org, Swift's animated reaction could signal a newfound confidence.

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Taylor Swift Displayed 'Possessive' Body Language

View this post on Instagram Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM Body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed Taylor Swift showed a new 'possessive' side while cheering on Travis Kelce.

"Taylor Swift's response to Travis' performance shows us a side of the musical star we haven't seen before," Honigman told OK!. The expert described Swift's gesture as "possessive, aggressive body language," claiming the singer appeared to be "marking her territory" while celebrating Kelce's success. "Taylor the anti-hero is not even there; Taylor the superhero takes her place," Honigman added.

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Taylor Swift's Body Language Has Reportedly Changed

Source: @CRYEYESVIOLET/X According to Honigman, Taylor Swift's animated game-day behavior marked a noticeable change from her typically more reserved public demeanor.

According to Honigman, Swift has historically displayed more "serene and reserved" body language during public appearances. The expert claimed the "Cruel Summer" singer has often relied on carefully composed poses and protective gestures when she feels exposed, including covering her torso, pressing her lips together and lowering her eyes. Her behavior at Sunday's game, however, struck Honigman as noticeably different.

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Taylor Swift Proudly Showed Off Her Wedding Ring

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Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift proudly pointed to her wedding ring while celebrating Travis Kelce's touchdown from her suite.

After Kelce scored a 13-yard touchdown during the first quarter, Swift was captured celebrating enthusiastically from her Arrowhead Stadium suite. "When Taylor celebrates Travis' achievement, her teeth are exposed," Honigman said, interpreting Swift's expression as an "aggressive smile." The expert also pointed to Swift deliberately gesturing toward her wedding ring, describing the move as evidence of a new "possessive streak."

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Taylor Swift Struck a 'Superman' Pose

Source: @SWIFTIEINKC/TIKTOK Honigman described Taylor Swift's hands on her waist stance as a 'Superman' pose that projected confidence.

Honigman also analyzed the singer's posture as she watched Kelce from the suite. "Taylor stands strong, her hands pushing squarely into her waist in a 'Superman' pose," she explained. According to the expert, the stance suggested Swift was "unafraid to take up space," while her wider posture projected confidence. Swift was also spotted dancing, moving her head from side to side and embracing fellow spectators while celebrating the Chiefs.

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Taylor Swift Appears 'Safer, Braver and More Outgoing'

Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM The body language expert believes Taylor Swift appears 'safer, braver and more outgoing' since marrying Travis Kelce.