or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift's 'Possessive' Gestures Toward Husband Travis Kelce's Touchdown Show a Different 'Side' to the Pop Star, Body Language Expert Reveals

Image of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift displayed what a body language expert described as 'possessive' gestures while proudly celebrating husband Travis Kelce's success.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift may be showing a whole new side of herself after marrying Travis Kelce, according to a body language expert.

The pop superstar, 36, enthusiastically celebrated her husband's first touchdown of the season during the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday, September 20, game against the Indianapolis Colts, even pointing to her wedding ring and appearing to shout, "That's my husband!"

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, speaking on behalf of Casino.org, Swift's animated reaction could signal a newfound confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Displayed 'Possessive' Body Language

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman claimed Taylor Swift showed a new 'possessive' side while cheering on Travis Kelce.

"Taylor Swift's response to Travis' performance shows us a side of the musical star we haven't seen before," Honigman told OK!.

The expert described Swift's gesture as "possessive, aggressive body language," claiming the singer appeared to be "marking her territory" while celebrating Kelce's success.

"Taylor the anti-hero is not even there; Taylor the superhero takes her place," Honigman added.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Body Language Has Reportedly Changed

Image of According to Honigman, Taylor Swift's animated game-day behavior marked a noticeable change from her typically more reserved public demeanor.
Source: @CRYEYESVIOLET/X

According to Honigman, Taylor Swift's animated game-day behavior marked a noticeable change from her typically more reserved public demeanor.

According to Honigman, Swift has historically displayed more "serene and reserved" body language during public appearances.

The expert claimed the "Cruel Summer" singer has often relied on carefully composed poses and protective gestures when she feels exposed, including covering her torso, pressing her lips together and lowering her eyes.

Her behavior at Sunday's game, however, struck Honigman as noticeably different.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Proudly Showed Off Her Wedding Ring

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Taylor Swift proudly pointed to her wedding ring while celebrating Travis Kelce's touchdown from her suite.
Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift proudly pointed to her wedding ring while celebrating Travis Kelce's touchdown from her suite.

After Kelce scored a 13-yard touchdown during the first quarter, Swift was captured celebrating enthusiastically from her Arrowhead Stadium suite.

"When Taylor celebrates Travis' achievement, her teeth are exposed," Honigman said, interpreting Swift's expression as an "aggressive smile."

The expert also pointed to Swift deliberately gesturing toward her wedding ring, describing the move as evidence of a new "possessive streak."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Struck a 'Superman' Pose

Image of Honigman described Taylor Swift's hands on her waist stance as a 'Superman' pose that projected confidence.
Source: @SWIFTIEINKC/TIKTOK

Honigman described Taylor Swift's hands on her waist stance as a 'Superman' pose that projected confidence.

Honigman also analyzed the singer's posture as she watched Kelce from the suite.

"Taylor stands strong, her hands pushing squarely into her waist in a 'Superman' pose," she explained.

According to the expert, the stance suggested Swift was "unafraid to take up space," while her wider posture projected confidence.

Swift was also spotted dancing, moving her head from side to side and embracing fellow spectators while celebrating the Chiefs.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Appears 'Safer, Braver and More Outgoing'

Image of The body language expert believes Taylor Swift appears 'safer, braver and more outgoing' since marrying Travis Kelce.
Source: @CHIEFS/INSTAGRAM

The body language expert believes Taylor Swift appears 'safer, braver and more outgoing' since marrying Travis Kelce.

Honigman believes Swift's demeanor has noticeably shifted since she and Kelce tied the knot earlier this year.

"Mrs. Taylor Kelce is a very different woman to Miss Taylor Swift," the expert claimed. "She feels safer, braver and more outgoing."

Honigman ultimately described the newlywed's game-day behavior as "confident, courageous and intrepid," arguing that Swift appeared more uninhibited than during many of her previous public appearances.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 after beginning their relationship in 2023.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.