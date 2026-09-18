Travis Kelce Mocked by White House After Falling Victim to Shocking $35 Million Ponzi Scheme
Sept. 18 2026, Updated 5:56 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce was publicly mocked by the White House after it was revealed that he fell victim to a shocking $35 million fraud scheme.
On Wednesday, September 16, prosecutors in a St. Louis federal court named the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as one of the victims in a venture fund fraud scheme, per the Daily Mail.
After news spread of his misfortune, the White House made a sarcastic post on X, stating, “This is why we do what we do.”
“Seems like a good time to re-up the work of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud: identifying fraud & protecting Americans,” the post continued.
“Oh and it looks like the next draft pick to join the Task Force is @tkelce!” it read in conclusion.
Travis Kelce Fell Victim to a Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme
Per the outlet, Kelce was an investor in Swiftarc Ventures Lab Fund, which was founded by Siddharth Jawahar.
Jawahar reportedly pleaded guilty to three counts of federal wire fraud earlier this year.
The accused seemingly collected tens of millions in investments between 2018 and 2023, most of which he used to pay off his debts and arrange “flights on private planes, stays at luxury hotels and expensive outings at lavish restaurants.”
The report also stated that Jawahar concentrated a good amount of funds into the stock of Philip Morris Pakistan, which apparently went as far back as 2015.
In fact, 99 percent of the investors’ money was reportedly channeled into that specific company, per the U.S. attorney’s office.
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He also reportedly lied to the investors that their portfolios were doing well, despite the investment beginning to decline.
However, investigators noted that only about $10 million of the total accumulated funds were actually invested, with Jawahar pocketing the rest for his own benefit, per the outlet.
He is currently being held in custody at St. Genevieve County jail and has been ordered to pay $31 million in restitution to victims.
He was also reportedly sentenced to 11 years in prison for his crimes, which would be followed by three years of supervised release.
Social Media Users Called Out White House For Mocking Travis Kelce
After the White House made the mocking post on X, many social media users called them out for focusing on the wrong thing.
“Yep. Helping the wealthy get wealthier while the rest of us pay $4.50 a gallon for gas,” one person commented.
“A millionaire is a victim of a money crime. Cool. Hey guys, we are down here. Us little people. Paying record prices. Little help,” another person wrote.
“Who cares? He is married to a billionaire now; he will be fine. Worry about the middle-class people getting scammed by the gas stations with these crazy prices,” another person pointed out.
“Hey white house thanks for helping Kelce get some of his millions back… I just spent over 5 bucks on a gallon of gas and every bill I have has significantly increased. Any help for a guy like me? Or the hundreds of millions like me? We’d like help too!,” a fifth user noted.