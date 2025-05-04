Are Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson Dating? Inside the Rumors

Are Tayshia Adams and Summer House heartthrob Luke Gulbranson dating?

The reality TV duo is stirring up buzz after fans spotted them getting cozy during various outings in New York City. Sparks ignited in late March 2023 when an Instagram post on the gossip blog DeuxMoi showcased a candid snap of the pair. “Luke from Summer House and Tayshia from The Bachelorette,” read the post, featuring Gulbranson with his arm around Adams as she gazed up at him.

But is there more to their relationship?