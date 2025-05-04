Are Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson Dating? Inside the Rumors
Are Tayshia Adams and Summer House heartthrob Luke Gulbranson dating?
The reality TV duo is stirring up buzz after fans spotted them getting cozy during various outings in New York City. Sparks ignited in late March 2023 when an Instagram post on the gossip blog DeuxMoi showcased a candid snap of the pair. “Luke from Summer House and Tayshia from The Bachelorette,” read the post, featuring Gulbranson with his arm around Adams as she gazed up at him.
But is there more to their relationship?
Despite being two years into the dating rumors, neither Adams nor Gulbranson has publicly acknowledged their budding relationship. However, it’s clear their romance hasn’t exactly been a secret. The reality stars have been spotted together on multiple occasions, from holiday gatherings to glamorous red carpet events.
On April 8, 2023, photos surfaced showing Adams and Gulbranson holding hands during an Easter celebration alongside other Summer House cast members.
Just a few days earlier, they were seen together at a bar in Chelsea, taking in a New York Rangers hockey game, with fans quickly snapping and circulating the moment on social media.
But the drama doesn’t stop there! A separate anonymous DeuxMoi post claimed Gulbranson was spotted "with a dark-haired girl" after the hockey game, and the accompanying photo suggested things were heating up — perhaps even a shared kiss!
When approached for comment, reps for both reality stars remained tight-lipped.
Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard added fuel to the fire when she confirmed the duo spent Easter together. "I did not know [Tayshia and Luke] were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, 'Oh, they’re holding hands!' And I was like, 'Oh s---, they’re holding hands!'" she revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2023.
"But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere," she added.
Fast forward to August 2023, and the couple was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert. Just a month later, they turned heads on the VMAs red carpet, visibly holding hands. Adams even brought Gulbranson as her plus-one to Chris Harrison’s wedding that November, although they kept their social media presence lowkey.
Their romance continued to blossom as they made appearances at big events, including attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade together. Notably, Cohen shared a selfie of the trio, captioning it "Seatmates."
However, the fairytale took a turn on April 25, when Us Weekly reported the pair parted ways as quietly as they came together. As of now, there's been no public comment from either party regarding the status of their relationship.
Fans will remember Adams’ past as she left her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Zac Clark. Yet, by November 2021, their engagement fizzled amid swirling breakup rumors.
In March 2022, Adams opened up to Us Weekly about taking time for herself, emphasizing, "It’s pretty nonexistent for me right now... Maybe [in] a year from now. I feel like my focus right now is on myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends, and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that."
Minnesota’s own Gulbranson has had his share of romantic adventures. Previously linked to reality stars like Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller, he made waves in October 2022 with Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby.
"We’re texting and we’re just chatting it up," Darby told Us Weekly at the time, calling Gulbranson a “really nice guy," noting, "He’s very cute. That helps a lot."
However, by January 2023, the romance had run its course, with Darby confirming their relationship had come to an end during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.