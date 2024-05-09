'Pathetic' Ted Cruz Blasted for Defending Donald Trump Amid Hush Money Trial: 'A Political Smear Job'
Ted Cruz was put on blast after he defended Donald Trump — who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to stay silent after their alleged affairs before the 2016 election — amid his hush money trial.
Cruz, 53, slammed Daniels' testimony from May 7 as "salacious."
“Listen, there is no person on planet Earth that believes Donald Trump has been celibate all his life,” Cruz said while talking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, May 8. “That is not news. But they want to drag him through the gutter because this is a political smear job, it’s not about the rule of law.”
However, people pointed out how the trial has nothing to do with abstaining from being intimate. Trump is on trial for allegedly paying off someone for their silence.
Of course, people were outraged by Cruz's allegiance to Trump.
One person wrote, "Ted Cruz is such a pathetic shell of a man. Donald Trump humiliated Cruz’s wife and smeared his father with the most monstrous and mean spirited lies. But Cruz has bent the knee. They always bend the knee," while another said, "Imagine being this weak? Wow."
A third person quipped: "Cruz bent over and spread his cheeks."
As OK! previously reported, Daniels gave a breakdown of what allegedly occurred between her and the ex-president after they met at a golf tournament in 2006.
After the interaction, Donald invited her to dinner, to which she obliged — but she ended up at his apartment instead.
After coming back from the bathroom, she was "startled" to find Trump in his bed wearing boxer shorts.
It was "like a jump scare," she said. "And that’s when I had that moment where I felt like the room spun in slow motion. 'Great, I’ve put myself in this bad situation.' He didn’t come at me, he didn’t rush at me, he didn’t put his hands on me, nothing like that."
"The next thing I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off," she continued.
She later "left as fast as I could," she testified, adding that her hands were shaking. “He didn’t give me anything, he didn’t offer to pay me or give me his cell phone number or anything like that."
For his part, Trump has continued to deny any wrongdoing.