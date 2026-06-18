'Ted Cruz Is Lying Through His Teeth': Donald Trump Jr. Unleashes on Donald Trump's Ally

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Donald Trump Jr. accused Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz of "lying thru [sic] his teeth" during a sharp public disagreement over his father’s widely condemned, newly signed U.S. peace deal with Iran. The clash between the key conservative figures stems from a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France. Speaking with The Daily Wire, Ted blasted the administration's agreement, raising concerns that the deal heavily favors Iran.

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Ted Cruz Criticizes Donald Trump's Iran Deal

Source: MEGA Ted Cruz publicly blasted the POTUS new Iran deal.

“What has been released so far suggests that, unfortunately, the president is getting, I think, very poor advice when it comes to this deal. History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea. Under the terms of what’s been released, somewhere between $10 billion and $30 billion will flow to the Ayatollah immediately before they make even a single nuclear concession,” the Texas Senator said. He continued to criticize the alleged deal, saying, “I think that’s ill-advised. That money, if it goes to the Ayatollah, will go to fund terrorists trying to kill Americans and weapons that will be used to try to kill Americans. And it also appears to formalize a permanent role for the Islamic regime controlling the Strait of Hormuz. It is difficult to see what possible benefit to America could come from that.”

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Donald Trump Jr. Scolds Ted Cruz

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. accused Ted Cruz of 'lying,' labeling his words as 'fake news.'

He and other critics flagged a provision potentially establishing a "$300 billion reconstruction and development fund for Iran," questioning whether the U.S. conceded too much. “It is not remotely in America’s interest for us to pay to rebuild that capacity that we just took out,” Ted said. Don Jr. hit back directly on X, stating, "The only problem with this quote is that @tedcruz is lying thru his teeth about the deal. We're not giving them a cent, and he knows that."

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Source: MEGA The first son said Ted Cruz's behavior 'is the opposite of MAGA.'

Donald’s eldest son further scolded the senator, adding, "Using fake news about the peace deal to undermine @realDonaldTrump is the opposite of MAGA." Don Jr. was immediately fact-checked on X, with readers adding a community note that read, “The Trump admin states the Iran deal provides no direct US funds ('not a cent'). However, it includes sanctions relief, access to frozen Iranian assets, oil sales, and a $300B investment fund from other nations. Ted Cruz has expressed deep concern over these terms.” The open hostility highlights a sudden rift within the party, a fallout described as a rare public fracture among staunch America First allies.

Inside the Backlash

Source: MEGA Ben Shapiro called the deal 'a disaster.'