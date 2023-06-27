Ted Cruz and More Claim Joe Biden Is 'Lying' About Not Being Aware of Hunter Biden's Shady Business Deals
President Joe Biden is still denying he had any knowledge of the questionable business deals his son Hunter Biden made with China.
A whistleblower involved in Hunter's investigation recently claimed the POTUS was in the room while Hunter was making some of the alleged shady phone calls, so in light of this update, the subject was brought up at a Monday, June 26, press conference.
Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked the president, "Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" to which Joe simply replied, "No."
The pair's interaction quickly made the rounds, with many people expressing their frustrations, as they believe the president is still not telling the truth.
"I’ve repeatedly said if the allegations are false, Joe Biden could clear this up by being transparent & sharing the truth with the American people," tweeted Ted Cruz. "He’s instead had his administration & the DOJ completely stonewall at every turn."
"BREAKING: Biden is STILL claiming he has never spoken to his son Hunter about his corrupt foreign business deals," tweeted Republican Jake Schneider. "We know that is a complete lie."
- President Joe Biden's Most Cringeworthy Comments So Far This Year
- Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps Back at Reporter After She's Asked About Hunter Biden: 'It's Not Up to You How I Answer the Question'
- First Lady Jill Biden Dazzles in Sparkling Green Dress as She and Husband President Joe Biden Host India State Dinner: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Pro-Trump attorney Mark Levin said you would "have to reject common sense, experience, the information on the laptop, witnesses, business partners, official flights, shell corporations, taxes, etc" in order to believe Joe's denial. "A special counsel is long overdue. A conflict of interest is beyond obvious. And if all this evidence is simply GOP propaganda, it’s time to put it to the test. We are witnesses a coverup by the most corrupt regime in history," Levin added.
Joe's son is also in the midst of a few more legal messes, including a child support battle with Lunden Roberts, the woman he fathered a daughter with. In addition, it's believed he'll plead guilty to the tax and gun charges he was hit with last week.
Fox News reported on Joe's interaction with