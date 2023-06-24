Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps Back at Reporter After She's Asked About Hunter Biden: 'It's Not Up to You How I Answer the Question'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down the press' inquiries about Hunter Biden.
On Friday, June 23, the 48-year-old was bombarded with questions about the President Joe Biden's son for four straight minutes until Jean-Pierre snapped back at the reporters.
The incident began with CNN's Jeremy Diamond.
"The president invited his son, Hunter, to the state dinner last night. I'm wondering if you could take us into the thinking and decision-making of why the president decided to invite his son," Diamond inquired.
"I'm just not going to get into a family discussion, personal family discussion. As you know, Hunter is his son. I'm just not going to get into it," Jean-Pierre replied, though Diamond wouldn't let the topic go.
"If Hunter Biden wasn't the president's son, would he have invited someone who just reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors two days earlier?" he added.
"I'm just — again, that's his son," Jean-Pierre repeated. "He's a family member; it's not unusual for family members to attend events at the White House. We've had past presidents. I'm sure you have. So, that is not uncommon. As it relates to anything, related to Hunter, I’m just not going to respond to it from here."
"So, Kirby didn't answer James' question, though; are you going to answer the question?" the New York Times' Peter Baker asked.
"It's not an unreasonable question to ask if the President of the United States was involved, as this message seems to suggest, in some sort of coercive conversation of business dealings by his son. If he wasn't, maybe you should tell us," Baker continued.
"Well, here's the thing; I appreciate the question. I believe my colleague at the White House Council has answered this question already, has dealt with this and made it very clear. I just don't have anything to share outside of what my colleagues have shared. And, so, I would refer you to him and the DOJ. I'm just not going to comment from here," Jean-Pierre said, holding her ground.
But the press ignored her statement as they shouted further questions at the employee of the Biden Administration.
"I just don't have — Peter, I just answered the question. I just said — it's not up to you how I answer the question, I just answered the question by telling you that my colleagues at the White House Council has dealt with this, and I would refer you to them," Jean-Pierre shot back, effectively avoiding the topic.