'Grossed Out': Ted Cruz Criticized for Creepily Praising Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal of Katie Britt on 'SNL'
Ted Cruz was called out for being "gross" on social media about Black Widow actress Scarlett Johanson's portrayal of Alabama Senator Katie Britt on Saturday Night Live.
During a conversation with Senator Britt on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas praised the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress's performance parodying Britt's State of the Union response on the sketch comedy show.
Cruz's admiration for the actress's portrayal was evident as he complimented her, "Scarlett Johansson is hot."
"How come you get a gorgeous movie star?" he joked. "That is a real compliment that you ought to be pretty psyched with."
Britt shared her surprise at being portrayed by the Ghost World actress and humorously remarked, "Here you have Black Widow, they bring in someone from Avengers to play me in the cold open. I'm here for it. ... I did not have this on my bingo card for 2024, right?"
"We were talking to the kids about all of it and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh, mom,’ and da da da, and I said, ‘Look, it could be worse,'" Britt added. "I mean, Scarlett Johansson."
Cruz further highlighted the positive aspect of being portrayed on SNL, contrasting it with his own references on the show. He acknowledged the history of how negatively he had been depicted on the sketch comedy show.
"By the way, in terms of Republican portrayals, like they have had some vicious ones," he warned the 42-year-old senator.
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt "grossed out" by Cruz's gushing over the Hollywood actress.
One user shared a clip of the interview in a post that read, "Ewwwww. Ted calling anyone hot is gross."
Another user commented, "I never want to hear the words 'hot' and 'gorgeous' ever come from Ted Cruz's creepy lips ever again. I'm going to have nightmares for the rest of my f----- life."
A third user poked fun at Cruz's jealousy in a post that reads, "Ted Cruz is upset SNL has never got Tom Cruise to play him but got Scarlett Johansson to play Katie Britt. For once, I'm with Ted. All SNL needs to do is book Russell Crowe to play me in the inevitable rugby-based cold open, and all shall be well."