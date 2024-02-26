'Disrespectful' Aidy Bryant Slammed for Jokingly Calling Natalie Portman a 'Stupid B----' at 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Natalie Portman's fans don't appreciate negative talk about the talented actress — even if it's a joke.
On Sunday, February 25, the 42-year-old was called a "stupid b----" during Aidy Bryant's opening monologue at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, leaving her army of supporters to express their disapproval via social media after show.
Bryant made her hosting debut at the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honored the best independent films and television series of 2023. And while celebrities appeared to love her comedic demeanor, the internet had more critics.
"Since this is my first time hosting an awards show, I did want to try some of the classics. You know, like, roasting some of the celebrities in the crowd. Uh oh! You getting scared?" Bryant quipped upon taking the stage on Sunday evening.
The Saturday Night Live alum joked, "from May December, Natalie Portman is here. Hey, Natalie, you stupid b----. I’m sorry. Sorry. I know, I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever," as the Black Swan star threw her head back in laughter.
"Oh wow, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. B----. And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have s-- with you, you stupid b----. And let’s see Greta Lee is here. Greta, from Past Lives. Greta you are a slob and a s--- and a stupid b----," she continued.
"I'm sorry, I’m not a good roaster," Bryant admitted. "Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, that I only did that to people I’ve met, or I know, or I want to have s-- with."
The Shrill star's speech quickly went viral on social media, with viewers having mixed reactions to her profane hosting approach.
"Why is that funny? Honest question," one hater complained regarding Bryant's joke about Portman and other A-list stars, as another asked, "pretty disrespectful, isn't it?"
Fans of the comedian jumped to her defense, however, as Portman herself didn't seem to find the joke offensive, but rather hilarious.
One admirer insisted, "Aidy is always comedy gold," while a second supporter declared, "Aidy was able to poke fun at the actors without insulting the films they were there to celebrate, unlike *some* hosts who use that platform to criticize. Roasting shouldn't be the default form of comedy at award shows, if thats what you want to see then go watch a roast."
A third fan admitted: "This was the funniest bit of the show!"
Hosts have been under extra pressure to perform well this awards show season, especially after Jo Koy received loads of backlash online due to viewers being displeased with his gig hosting the 2024 Golden Globes, where a majority of his jokes weren't taken well by those watching at home.