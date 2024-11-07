or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ted Cruz
OK LogoPolitics

Ted Cruz's Daughter Winces When He Praises Donald Trump in Viral TikTok: Watch

ted cruzs daughter winces donald trump pp
Source: MEGA;@_caro_iguess_/Instagram

Ted Cruz's daughter had a funny reaction when her father praised Donald Trump in a speech on November 5.

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ted Cruz's daughter Caroline Cruz is going viral for hilariously reaction to her father praising Donald Trump during a speech on November 5.

In the 53-year-old's victory speech, he addressed his supporters after winning re-election in Texas and earning six more years in the Senate.

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruzs daughter winces donald trump
Source: MEGA

Ted Cruz praised Donald Trump in a recent speech.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"I believe... and I hope and pray that Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the United States," Ted told the crowd just one day before Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

One user then focused in on Caroline, who appeared to be annoyed by the remarks, as she apparently said: "Don't clap for that."

Of course, people supported Caroline. One person wrote, "The ‘don’t clap for that’ is so valid," while another said, “WE LOVE THIS DIVA."

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruzs daughter winces donald trump tiktok
Source: @_beingmaddy/TikTok

Caroline Cruz had a funny reaction to her father complimenting Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Caroline has spoken out against her father.

MORE ON:
Ted Cruz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruzs daughter winces donald trump tiktok
Source: @_beingmaddy/TikTok

Caroline Cruz has spoken out against her father in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance," she said in a TikTok video in 2021. "But I really disagree with most of his views."

Caroline then spoke about what the pros and cons are of being part of the political world.

"Some of the good things are we get candy and gifts in the mail. We also get to travel sometimes," she said.

"I literally have to have security following me everywhere," she added in the video. "Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time."

Article continues below advertisement
ted cruzs daughter winces donald trump
Source: @_caro_iguess_/Instagram

Caroline Cruz said her father didn't know she was bi in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline, who listed herself as bi in her TikTok bio, was then asked, "i see in ur bio ur bi- is that something he knows?" to which she replied, "I haven't told him yet, I'm kinda nervous to tbh [to be honest] but I don't think he would be mad about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Ted has frequently supported Donald.

Over the summer, he bashed Joe Biden's leadership skills.

"As a result of Joe Biden's presidency, your family is less safe. Your children are less safe. The country is less safe. But here's the good news: we can fix it. And when Donald Trump is president, we will fix it!" Cruz said. "We know this because he's done it before. I know this because I worked hand in hand with President Trump to secure our border and we achieved the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.