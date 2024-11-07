Ted Cruz's Daughter Winces When He Praises Donald Trump in Viral TikTok: Watch

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance," she said in a TikTok video in 2021. "But I really disagree with most of his views."

Caroline then spoke about what the pros and cons are of being part of the political world.

"Some of the good things are we get candy and gifts in the mail. We also get to travel sometimes," she said.

"I literally have to have security following me everywhere," she added in the video. "Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend's house or something, I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time."