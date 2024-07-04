15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Bisexual: Lili Reinhart, Drew Barrymore, Billie Joe Armstrong and More

Aaron Carter opened up about his orientation in an X post years before his death. He revealed he discovered he was attracted to both men and women when he was 13.

“To me music has always been my temple,” he said, adding he had his first experience with a man four years after realizing his attraction. “Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’ —Boy George.”

In 2018, he told the "Hollywood Life" podcast that his bisexuality confession was "misconstrued" and clarified he wanted to be with a woman and have kids.