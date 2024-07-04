15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Bisexual: Lili Reinhart, Drew Barrymore, Billie Joe Armstrong and More
Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter opened up about his orientation in an X post years before his death. He revealed he discovered he was attracted to both men and women when he was 13.
“To me music has always been my temple,” he said, adding he had his first experience with a man four years after realizing his attraction. “Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment. The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’ —Boy George.”
In 2018, he told the "Hollywood Life" podcast that his bisexuality confession was "misconstrued" and clarified he wanted to be with a woman and have kids.
Alan Cumming
In 2015, Alan Cumming told The Advocate that his sexuality had "never been black and white."
"I’m with a man, but I haven’t closed myself off to the fact that I’m still sexually attracted to women," said the Instinct star.
Cumming also shared his bisexuality story in the FAQ section of his website, writing, "I’m not here to change people’s minds about whether they believe in bisexuality. All I’m saying is that I think my sexuality and most people’s sexuality is gray."
Billie Joe Armstrong
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong came out as bisexual in 2015 in his interview with The Advocate.
"I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo," said Armstrong.
In January, he told People it was "f------ cool" to be called a bisexual icon.
Björk
Björk has always been open about her bisexuality since the 2000s, though some of her fans still have no idea about her orientation.
"I think everyone’s bisexual to some degree or another; it’s just a question of whether or not you choose to recognize it and embrace it," she told Diva. "Personally, I think choosing between men and women is like choosing between cake and ice cream."
Cara Delevingne
Over the years, Cara Delevingne has raised her bisexuality flag by dating men and women, including Michelle Rodriguez, Harry Styles and Ashley Benson. The supermodel has also used her influence to break the stigma surrounding the gender.
Cardi B
After being accused of queerbaiting following the release of her and Normani's music video for "Wild Side," Cardi B responded to a fan on X who said she was posting "some biphobic s---."
"if your into both your bisexual like me. Why would u lie to ur partner saying ur l------ then cheat on them with a man," the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore came out for the first time in 2003 while speaking with Contact Music.
“Do I like women sexually? Yeah, I do. Totally. I have always considered myself bisexual," she said.
The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial star added, “I love a woman’s body. I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful.”
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean surprised his followers with an open letter in 2012, in which he spoke about a man being his first love. After the buzz, he revealed to GQ what he felt after sharing it before releasing his debut album, Channel Orange.
"Whatever I said in that letter, before I posted it, seemed so huge. But when you come out the other side, now your brain—instead of receiving fear—sees 'Oh, s--- happened and nothing happened.' Brain says, 'Self, I'm fine.' I look around, and I'm touching my f------ limbs, and I'm good."
Halsey
Halsey, who recently revealed her several medical diagnoses, addressed her sexuality while accepting the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Musician in 2018.
“I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself – to my friends, to my family, to myself – trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated,” the "Without Me" singer said.
Her bisexuality inspired her to release songs about it, including "Strangers."
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jack Dylan Grazer answered a fan on Instagram who asked him if he was g--.
"I'm bi," he declared.
Jason Mraz
After published his poem "I'm bi your side" on Billboard in 2018, his fans wondered if he was hinting at his sexuality. He later admitted he had experiences with men while dating his ex-wife, Christina Carano.
He later told GLAAD how his divorce from Carano made the process of accepting his bisexuality complicated.
“You carry a lot of shame, guilt. You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible, and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming, and that’s also hard," the "I'm Yours" hitmaker said.
Kit Connor
Heartstopper star Kit Connor reportedly "unwillingly" came out as bisexual in 2022 after he was accused of queerbaiting following the release of his Netflix show.
He later clarified the comment in an interview.
"I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way,” he told British Vogue. “I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day I don’t regret it. In many ways it was really empowering.”
He added that he wasn't ready to discuss it but felt the need to address fans. “I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction," he noted.
Kristen Stewart
In 2015, Kristen Stewart confirmed her bisexuality years after her split from Robert Pattinson. She also told The Guardian in 2017 she has dated both men and women.
“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual,” the Twilight star said. “It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has been openly bisexual since coming out during her 2009 interview with Barbara Walters.
She also told her fans in 2013, "You know what? It’s not a lie that I am bisexual and I like women, and anyone that wants to twist this into ‘she says she’s bisexual for marketing,’ this is a f------ lie. This is who I am and who I have always been.”
Lili Reinhart
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said she was a "proud bisexual woman" while promoting an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest on Instagram in 2020.
Reinhart later told Flaunt Magazine how she had always been aware she was attracted to women when she was younger.
"I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention," said Reinhart. "That’s not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.”