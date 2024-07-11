Ted Cruz Doubles Down on His Prediction That Michelle Obama Will Take Over for President Joe Biden: 'The Democratic Party Is Freaking Out'
Ted Cruz is doubling down on his prediction that Michelle Obama will take over for President Joe Biden in the 2024 race.
While speaking on Fox Business on Thursday, July 11, Cruz, 53, weighed in on if Biden, 81, will drop out of the race after his disastrous debate performance on June 27.
“So to Ted Cruz, Republican from the great state of Texas joins us now. Mr. Senator, is Biden going to bow out gracefully or is he going to be forced out?” anchor Stuart Varney asked Cruz.
“Stuart I think he’s going to be forced out. I put the odds of Biden not being on the ballot in November at about 80 percent,” the senator replied. "I think the Democratic Party is freaking out right now. I think you’re seeing senators, you’re seeing House members, you’re seeing the New York Times, you’re seeing NBC News, you’re seeing George Clooney in Hollywood. And it’s worth noting why they’re freaking out. Listen, they’ve all known for six months, for a year, for longer that Biden’s mental capacity was severely diminished, that he was not up to doing the job. But they’re not worried about having a commander-in-chief who’s not capable of fulfilling the responsibilities. The only reason they’re panicking is because they now realize the American people have seen that, and they’re terrified that he’s going to lose in November."
"And so now they’re willing to dump him. I put the odds at about 80 percent. They dump him. And if and when they dump him, I think their replacement nominee will be one of two people. It will either be Michelle Obama or it will be Kamala Harris. And I actually predicted ten months ago on my podcast, 'Verdict with Ted Cruz,' ten months ago, I predicted they were going to push Joe Biden out and replace him with Michelle Obama. That may still prove to be the case," he added.
- 'He Coordinated It': Kaitlan Collins Grills Ted Cruz Over Supporting Donald Trump Despite Previous Attacks Against His Wife and Father
- 'Pathetic' Ted Cruz Blasted for Defending Donald Trump Amid Hush Money Trial: 'A Political Smear Job'
- 'Grossed Out': Ted Cruz Criticized for Creepily Praising Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal of Katie Britt on 'SNL'
As OK! previously reported, in September, Cruz said Biden wouldn't be in the White House — even before his mental fitness issues came to light.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think the odds are very significant that next summer at the Democrat national convention that the Democrat party will jettison Joe Biden and will throw him off the ticket, and they will parachute in instead, Michelle Obama to be their candidate," he said at the time.
"I think they’re gonna look to Michelle Obama as the savior to come in," he continued. "And I think if that happens, that would be very, very dangerous. And every time I see a Democrat or one of their puppets in the press beginning to point out the problems with Joe Biden — every time that happens, the chances of that go up and up and up."