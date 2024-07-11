Ted Cruz Doubles Down on His Prediction That Michelle Obama Will Take Over for President Joe Biden: 'The Democratic Party Is Freaking Out'

“So to Ted Cruz, Republican from the great state of Texas joins us now. Mr. Senator, is Biden going to bow out gracefully or is he going to be forced out?” anchor Stuart Varney asked Cruz.

“Stuart I think he’s going to be forced out. I put the odds of Biden not being on the ballot in November at about 80 percent,” the senator replied. "I think the Democratic Party is freaking out right now. I think you’re seeing senators, you’re seeing House members, you’re seeing the New York Times, you’re seeing NBC News, you’re seeing George Clooney in Hollywood. And it’s worth noting why they’re freaking out. Listen, they’ve all known for six months, for a year, for longer that Biden’s mental capacity was severely diminished, that he was not up to doing the job. But they’re not worried about having a commander-in-chief who’s not capable of fulfilling the responsibilities. The only reason they’re panicking is because they now realize the American people have seen that, and they’re terrified that he’s going to lose in November."