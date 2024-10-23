or
RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How She Makes Time for Herself as a Busy Wife, Mom and Businesswoman: 'It's Always Worth It in the End'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp.
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp reveals how she balances it all with the help of Bliss.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Teddi Mellencamp always has a lot on her plate — but she never forgets to take care of herself!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is a mother of three kids, a devoted wife, a co-host of the wildly popular "Two T's in a Pod" podcast with Tamra Judge and a businesswoman. However, maintaining her well-being has continued to be a top priority.

teddi mellencamp bliss beauty tips
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp has prioritized her well-being despite her hectic life.

Mellencamp chats exclusively with OK! about self-preservation, the success of her podcast, which Real Housewives franchise is her current favorite and her partnership with Bliss to launch their exclusive Passenger Princess 5PC Car Kit.

The Bravo star admits the most important aspect of juggling every aspect of her life is "not feeling guilty for taking time for yourself," she says. "Feeling your best allows you to be at your best for everybody else. Find what you need to decompress — whether it's a massage, a bath, or a TV show — and always plan time for that. And daily movement — there's always time and it always is worth it in the end."

teddi mellencampbliss passenger princess kitstil shot
Source: Bliss

Teddi Mellencamp always plans time to decompress.

Following the end of her time on RHOBH, Mellencamp has been loving her time working with The Real Housewives of Orange County star on their joint podcast. "I knew that two ex (at the time) Housewives commenting on current Housewives was a missing link in the podcast space. But I never imagined we’d have our own iHeart umbrella, producing new shows and really creating a whole 'Two Ts' world!" she says.

With such a vast amount of cities on at the moment, the blonde beauty has a hard time picking a favorite. "There’s so much content right now! Salt Lake City is always a blast to watch because those women just feel like they’re having fun with it, drama and all," Mellencamp spills.

teddi mellencamp bliss beauty tips
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp has been loving 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' this season.

"This season of RHOC has been stellar, because no matter how you feel, they are delivering very real, very raw drama. But really, I love watching them all, because each city brings something special… and getting paid to watch doesn’t hurt, either!" the former reality star explains.

When she's not spilling the tea on the mic or taking care of her kids, Mellencamp has helped the beauty brand Bliss launch their new kit for people looking to pamper themselves while they aren't in the driver's seat.

teddi mellencamp bliss beauty tips
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp has partnered with Bliss to launch their Passenger Princess 5PC Car Kit.

"I’ve been very open on my social media about my driving anxiety and how I am usually a passenger rather than a driver. So, the Passenger Princess 5PC Car Kit is the perfect way for me to ensure I use my time in the car to feel extra good about myself," she says.

