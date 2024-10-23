RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Reveals How She Makes Time for Herself as a Busy Wife, Mom and Businesswoman: 'It's Always Worth It in the End'

Mellencamp chats exclusively with OK! about self-preservation, the success of her podcast, which Real Housewives franchise is her current favorite and her partnership with Bliss to launch their exclusive Passenger Princess 5PC Car Kit.

The Bravo star admits the most important aspect of juggling every aspect of her life is "not feeling guilty for taking time for yourself," she says. "Feeling your best allows you to be at your best for everybody else. Find what you need to decompress — whether it's a massage, a bath, or a TV show — and always plan time for that. And daily movement — there's always time and it always is worth it in the end."