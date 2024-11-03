Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's Relationship Timeline: From Their Instant Connection to Shocking Divorce News

Teddi Mellencamp met Skyline Security Management founder and CEO Edwin Arroyave in a Hollywood nightclub in 2008.

They marked the 10th anniversary of their first meeting in separate posts on Instagram on December 26, 2018.

Mellencamp wrote, "10 years ago today I met this boy @tedwinator. I assumed after one crazy night after a nightclub meeting we would never meet again. This is us then and throughout the last 10 years...We have become the very best of friends, traveled the world, built huge businesses, created a beautiful family and life that I am beyond proud of. We also learned what it's like to fight for each other."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called Arroyave her "person" as she ended her heartfelt message.

Meanwhile, the Colombian businessman revealed in his post that they had "nothing better to do," so they started seeing each other until they tied the knot and expanded their family.

In 2019, Mellencamp recalled their first evening together.

"I was tricked a little bit because when I first saw Edwin, he had a beanie cap on. And then when I saw him the next morning, the beanie was off and there was a ponytail hanging out the back," she told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding, "I thought after that night that that was just one of those … a story that you tell your girlfriends. Maybe I'll hang out with him one more time."