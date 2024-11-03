Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's Relationship Timeline: From Their Instant Connection to Shocking Divorce News
2008: Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave Met for the First Time
Teddi Mellencamp met Skyline Security Management founder and CEO Edwin Arroyave in a Hollywood nightclub in 2008.
They marked the 10th anniversary of their first meeting in separate posts on Instagram on December 26, 2018.
Mellencamp wrote, "10 years ago today I met this boy @tedwinator. I assumed after one crazy night after a nightclub meeting we would never meet again. This is us then and throughout the last 10 years...We have become the very best of friends, traveled the world, built huge businesses, created a beautiful family and life that I am beyond proud of. We also learned what it's like to fight for each other."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star called Arroyave her "person" as she ended her heartfelt message.
Meanwhile, the Colombian businessman revealed in his post that they had "nothing better to do," so they started seeing each other until they tied the knot and expanded their family.
In 2019, Mellencamp recalled their first evening together.
"I was tricked a little bit because when I first saw Edwin, he had a beanie cap on. And then when I saw him the next morning, the beanie was off and there was a ponytail hanging out the back," she told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding, "I thought after that night that that was just one of those … a story that you tell your girlfriends. Maybe I'll hang out with him one more time."
July 2011: Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave Tied the Knot
After casually dating for years, Mellencamp and Arroyave exchanged vows at a ceremony in Indiana.
October 2012: They Welcomed Their First Child
The now-estranged couple had their first child, Slate Arroyave, a year after their marriage.
August 2014: Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave's Second Child Arrived
Teddi and Edwin welcomed their second child, Cruz Arroyave, in 2014.
"With Slate, I got pregnant via [intrauterine] insemination and with Cruz, it was through [in vitro fertilization], and it was multiple failed rounds of IVF. With both kids, I was on and off bedrest. This pregnancy, I didn't even know I was pregnant till I was nine weeks pregnant. I've been able to be active the entire pregnancy. It's just been such a different experience," she said of her pregnancies in a 2020 interview with People.
September 2019: Teddi Mellencamp Got Pregnant With Their Third Child
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Teddi became pregnant with her third child via IVF.
"I'm in my second trimester, 14 weeks," she told Us Weekly, adding, "Everything's good and I'm in the clear, so I'm just starting to get to that point where I'm sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there's not much more hiding I'll be able to do!"
February 2020: Their Third Child Was Born
On February 25, 2020, Teddi officially became a mom-of-three following Dove Arroyave's arrival.
2022: Teddi Mellencamp Was Diagnosed With Skin Cancer
In early 2022, Kyle Richards noticed suspicious spots on Teddi's back, prompting her to visit a dermatologist to get it checked.
"We went in, and immediately, they biopsied it, and it came back melanoma," Teddi told Extra in 2022.
October 2024: Edwin Arroyave Praised Teddi Mellencamp Amid Her Cancer Battle
On October 25, Edwin gushed about his wife when he shared their photos and videos from the Cure Melanoma Gala in New York City.
"I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of," he wrote.
Edwin added, "Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn't be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds."
November 2024: Teddi Mellencamp Announced She's Divorcing Edwin Arroyave
Teddi shocked her followers when she posted a message on Instagram announcing her divorce from Edwin after 13 years of marriage.
"My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter," she said in her November 2 update.
She continued, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do. But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward."