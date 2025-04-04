or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > teddi mellencamp
OK LogoHEALTH

Teddi Mellencamp Rings Bell to Celebrate Completing 'Last Day' of Radiation Treatment Amid Harrowing Cancer Battle

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp rang the bell to celebrate completing her 'last day' of radiation treatment amid her harrowing cancer battle.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp completed her final radiation treatment on April 3 and rang the hospital’s bell in celebration.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp said 'ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Mellencamp noted she’d gotten her “graduation papers” as she read from a plaque under the bell. She then proceeded to ring the bell three times before celebrating with friends off-camera who gave her accolades.

“Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment — today was my last day of radiation,” Mellencamp wrote alongside the clip. “5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”

As OK! reported on April 3, Mellencamp confirmed she has stage 4 cancer. “I just want to say thank you guys so much,” Mellencamp shared on her Instagram Story. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp revealaed she has stage 4 cancer on April 3.

Article continues below advertisement

She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting, “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially since she thought she had “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis.

"And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she revealed. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

While she’s remaining “hopeful” in her battle, she revealed people giving honest feedback doesn’t make her feel great. “These kind of comments make me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know people are trying to help but heartbreaking for me to read. Of course I know the chances, but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate, vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me, annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite, etc.”

As OK! shared on April 2, an insider dished that Mellencamp's prognosis is frightening. “The updates people are getting are not good,” a source exclusively said. “Teddi is doing her best to stay positive and she’s 100 percent a fighter. She’s got a great support system around her chock full of doctors, friends and people who really care about her, but she has tumors that spread to her lungs. This is serious and it’s nothing light in terms of the uphill battle she’s facing.”

MORE ON:
teddi mellencamp

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

An insider stated the 'updates people are getting' about Teddi Mellencamp are 'not good.'

Article continues below advertisement

The insider spilled that “everyone is in her corner and praying for her,” but noted those “close to her” are “really going through it as well,” as they are witnessing one of their loved ones “facing the toughest battle any human can.”

“Teddi is doing her best to smile and be brave, but it’s obviously not easy, especially given she has children as well,” they added. “All we can say is keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She needs them for sure.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teddi Mellencamp
Source: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp spent 16 days in the hospital.

Mellencamp was initially diagnosed with multiple tumors after being rushed to the hospital on February 11. She spent 16 days there before being released to go home. Sadly, more tumors have been found along the way, and Mellencamp’s battle with the harrowing disease seems far from over.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.