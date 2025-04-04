Teddi Mellencamp Rings Bell to Celebrate Completing 'Last Day' of Radiation Treatment Amid Harrowing Cancer Battle
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp completed her final radiation treatment on April 3 and rang the hospital’s bell in celebration.
In the video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Mellencamp noted she’d gotten her “graduation papers” as she read from a plaque under the bell. She then proceeded to ring the bell three times before celebrating with friends off-camera who gave her accolades.
“Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment — today was my last day of radiation,” Mellencamp wrote alongside the clip. “5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”
As OK! reported on April 3, Mellencamp confirmed she has stage 4 cancer. “I just want to say thank you guys so much,” Mellencamp shared on her Instagram Story. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”
She discussed how her cancer has been progressing, noting, “stage 4 cancer can be scary,” especially since she thought she had “beaten” it when she received the latest prognosis.
"And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors,” she revealed. “So there’s so many different highs and lows.”
While she’s remaining “hopeful” in her battle, she revealed people giving honest feedback doesn’t make her feel great. “These kind of comments make me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know people are trying to help but heartbreaking for me to read. Of course I know the chances, but I truly believe with my whole heart I will beat this and watch my kids graduate, vent on the pod and have everyone get mad at me, annoy my siblings by reminding everyone I am the favorite, etc.”
As OK! shared on April 2, an insider dished that Mellencamp's prognosis is frightening. “The updates people are getting are not good,” a source exclusively said. “Teddi is doing her best to stay positive and she’s 100 percent a fighter. She’s got a great support system around her chock full of doctors, friends and people who really care about her, but she has tumors that spread to her lungs. This is serious and it’s nothing light in terms of the uphill battle she’s facing.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider spilled that “everyone is in her corner and praying for her,” but noted those “close to her” are “really going through it as well,” as they are witnessing one of their loved ones “facing the toughest battle any human can.”
“Teddi is doing her best to smile and be brave, but it’s obviously not easy, especially given she has children as well,” they added. “All we can say is keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She needs them for sure.”
Mellencamp was initially diagnosed with multiple tumors after being rushed to the hospital on February 11. She spent 16 days there before being released to go home. Sadly, more tumors have been found along the way, and Mellencamp’s battle with the harrowing disease seems far from over.