Teddi Mellencamp Rings Bell to Celebrate Completing 'Last Day' of Radiation Treatment Amid Harrowing Cancer Battle

In the video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Mellencamp noted she’d gotten her “graduation papers” as she read from a plaque under the bell. She then proceeded to ring the bell three times before celebrating with friends off-camera who gave her accolades.

“Ringing the bell can signify a major phase of treatment — today was my last day of radiation,” Mellencamp wrote alongside the clip. “5 more rounds of immunotherapy to go. Love you all for the kind messages.”

As OK! reported on April 3, Mellencamp confirmed she has stage 4 cancer. “I just want to say thank you guys so much,” Mellencamp shared on her Instagram Story. “So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really, really strong and some days I feel really, really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay.”