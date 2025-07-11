'Had to Call Things Off': Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Split From 'Mystery Man' Ricci Rea Amid Cancer Battle
Teddi Mellencamp’s new romance has run its course.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, confirmed her split from Ricci Rea on the Friday, July 11, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast, less than a month after the two were spotted getting flirty in Los Angeles.
Teddi Mellencamp Confirmed Her Split From Ricci Rea
“You guys, [the] press needs to get on it a little bit faster because by the time they figured out who my mystery man was, we’re already done,” Mellencamp told co-host and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne. “I had to call things off.”
Mellencamp was surprised that Rea’s identity was only recently revealed after they decided to part ways. “All of a sudden, I open up the freaking worldwide web,” the reality TV alum continued. “I’m like, ‘The mystery man.’ Oh, now you guys figured it out.”
Teddi Mellencamp Agreed the New Relationship's 'Timing Sucked'
Jayne, 54, admitted she “wasn’t expecting” the breakup news. However, Mellencamp clarified that there was nothing wrong with their connection — the split stemmed from her own challenges with committing to a long-term relationship, especially as she continues treatment for stage IV cancer.
“Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now,’” Mellencamp explained. “He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy.”
Although the Bravo stars agreed that the “timing sucked,” Mellencamp said that when she had “downtime,” all she wanted to do was rest.
- Kyle Richards 'Invited' Teddi Mellencamp to 'Move in With Her' Amid Their Respective Marriage Issues
- Teddi Mellencamp Says Dorit Kemsley Releasing Private Texts From Kyle Richards Was a 'Hail Mary' to Stay on 'RHOBH': 'I Don't Think She Has a Storyline'
- Tamra Judge's 'Burn Out' From Teddi Mellencamp's Health Crisis Led to 'RHOC' Exit: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Teddi Mellencamp and Ricci Rea Sparked Romance Rumors in June
“I don’t feel my best,” she explained. “It’s not even, like, about a need right now, and I think that’s the crazy thing about this.”
Mellencamp and Rea sparked romance rumors in early June when she was spotted hugging a then-unknown man during a walk in a California neighborhood. In the snaps, Mellencamp smiled as Rea had his arms wrapped around her, according to photos obtained by a news outlet.
Weeks later, Mellencamp confirmed she was dating and gave rare insight into her love life since her cancer diagnosis.
Teddi Mellencamp Revealed Her Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis in February
“I’ve had to make it clear to people I’ve dated [that] this is where I am. This is what I’ve got,” Mellencamp said during the June 20 episode of iHeartRadio’s “Diamonds in the Rough” podcast. “If it’s enough for you, great. If it’s not enough, I won’t be upset. I mean, yes, my feelings will probably be hurting, but this is all I got to give. And if that’s enough, great.”
Teddi Mellencamp revealed her stage IV cancer diagnosis in February, sharing that her battle with melanoma — which began in 2022 — had taken a serious turn. The cancer had progressed and spread to both her brain and lungs.