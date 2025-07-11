'Had to Call Things Off': Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Split From 'Mystery Man' Ricci Rea Amid Cancer Battle

Jayne, 54, admitted she “wasn’t expecting” the breakup news. However, Mellencamp clarified that there was nothing wrong with their connection — the split stemmed from her own challenges with committing to a long-term relationship, especially as she continues treatment for stage IV cancer.

“Right now, it started getting to the point where it’s starting to get a little bit more serious. I was like, ‘I don’t have the capacity for this right now,’” Mellencamp explained. “He’s a really nice guy, couldn’t be a nicer guy.”

Although the Bravo stars agreed that the “timing sucked,” Mellencamp said that when she had “downtime,” all she wanted to do was rest.