Teddi Mellencamp Defends Plastic Surgery During Stage 4 Cancer Treatment: 'It Was Fine With My Doctors'

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Teddi Mellencamp Shares Plastic Surgery Recovery

Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp continued immunotherapy as she recovered from her upper eyelid surgery.

The following day, Mellencamp offered a glimpse of her recovery update, sharing a photo of herself with an ice pack over her eyes while receiving immunotherapy. Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder shared a behind-the-scenes look at the procedure on Instagram, including before-and-after photos. Sunder explained that Mellencamp had been considering the surgery for some time. "Teddi had noticed that the skin of her upper lids had been weighing heavily on her over the past couple of years," the surgeon wrote in the caption.

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Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp's plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder explained why Mellencamp chose to undergo the procedure after receiving medical clearance.

Sunder also explained the reasons why this can contribute to loose skin. "For a lot of people, fluctuations in weight (due to natural causes, pregnancy, prolonged steroid use, medications) can lead to skin laxity," she said. According to Sunder, Mellencamp waited until her cancer doctors approved the procedure before moving forward. "She got the 'all-clear' and we were able to perform the procedure under local anesthesia," Sunder said. "Just like everything else in her life, Teddi handled it like a true champ!" the plastic surgeon added.

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Teddi Mellencamp's Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp discussed her cancer recovery after the disease spread to her lungs and brain.

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022. Her cancer progressed to stage 4 around March 2025 after doctors discovered it had spread to her lungs and brain. The reality star has since undergone several surgeries, including procedures to remove brain tumors. In October 2025, she shared a major health update, revealing that the cancer was "gone," although she explained that it would take time before doctors could consider her fully in remission. "The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered … in remission," she said at the time. "But that was huge news," she continued.

Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Recovery

Source: MEGA Teddi Mellencamp spoke about focusing on her mental recovery through therapy amid her ongoing cancer battle.