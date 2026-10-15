Teddi Mellencamp Defends Plastic Surgery During Stage 4 Cancer Treatment: 'It Was Fine With My Doctors'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 5:17 a.m. ET
Teddi Mellencamp is defending her decision to undergo plastic surgery while receiving treatment for stage 4 cancer.
"Of course, it was fine with my cancer doctors, that’s why I agreed to do it," Mellencamp said while reassuring her audience.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 45, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13, that she underwent an upper blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her upper eyelids.
She also shared that she remained awake during the entire procedure.
"I get my stitches out Thursday," Mellencamp said.
She even added that she has an immunotherapy appointment scheduled for Wednesday, October 14.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Plastic Surgery Recovery
The following day, Mellencamp offered a glimpse of her recovery update, sharing a photo of herself with an ice pack over her eyes while receiving immunotherapy.
Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder shared a behind-the-scenes look at the procedure on Instagram, including before-and-after photos.
Sunder explained that Mellencamp had been considering the surgery for some time.
"Teddi had noticed that the skin of her upper lids had been weighing heavily on her over the past couple of years," the surgeon wrote in the caption.
Sunder also explained the reasons why this can contribute to loose skin.
"For a lot of people, fluctuations in weight (due to natural causes, pregnancy, prolonged steroid use, medications) can lead to skin laxity," she said.
According to Sunder, Mellencamp waited until her cancer doctors approved the procedure before moving forward.
"She got the 'all-clear' and we were able to perform the procedure under local anesthesia," Sunder said.
"Just like everything else in her life, Teddi handled it like a true champ!" the plastic surgeon added.
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Teddi Mellencamp's Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022.
Her cancer progressed to stage 4 around March 2025 after doctors discovered it had spread to her lungs and brain.
The reality star has since undergone several surgeries, including procedures to remove brain tumors.
In October 2025, she shared a major health update, revealing that the cancer was "gone," although she explained that it would take time before doctors could consider her fully in remission.
"The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered … in remission," she said at the time.
"But that was huge news," she continued.
Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Recovery
In February, Mellencamp spoke to Page Six about focusing on her mental recovery through therapy as she worked toward finding peace and happiness.
As the outlet shared, Mellencamp also discussed the emotional challenges of her recovery in a tearful Instagram video in June, describing how anxiety sometimes affected her daily life.
"They added in a new medication on Monday and I guess it’s just hitting me really weird," she said.