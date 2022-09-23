Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters.
On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween star and the Rinna Beauty founder posing during their trip to Aspen alongside the caption, "You better believe we're gonna talk about it."
In another video shared by the fashion designer, Rinna can be seen screaming and throwing a wine glass at Hilton's Kim Richards. "I have PTSD from watching this," the social media user penned, seemingly referring to the former soap star saying she has PTSD from Hilton's alleged freak out.
Paris Hilton's mother also made her feelings known in the comment section of Behind the Velvet Rope's Instagram post after a fan wrote in reference to Rinna, "She's trying to save her job at @kathyhilton's expense." Hilton left a comment underneath which read, "so true!!! I wish I could repost this."
As OK! previously reported, Rinna made shocking allegations about Hilton during the cast's trip to Aspen that was conveniently not caught by Bravo cameras.
“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” the mother-of-two said about the blonde beauty in a confessional. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?”
“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” Rinna alleged, while adding that Hilton threw her glasses on the ground and started banging on the walls.