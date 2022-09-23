Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

In another video shared by the fashion designer, Rinna can be seen screaming and throwing a wine glass at Hilton's Kim Richards. "I have PTSD from watching this," the social media user penned, seemingly referring to the former soap star saying she has PTSD from Hilton's alleged freak out.

Paris Hilton's mother also made her feelings known in the comment section of Behind the Velvet Rope's Instagram post after a fan wrote in reference to Rinna, "She's trying to save her job at @kathyhilton's expense." Hilton left a comment underneath which read, "so true!!! I wish I could repost this."