Lisa Rinna Makes Shocking Claim That Kathy Hilton Threatened To Ruin Bravo, NBC & Her Own Sister Kyle Richards

“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” the former soap star went on to claim, while adding that the Paris In Love star threw her glasses on the ground.

The ordeal allegedly began when the cast enjoyed a night out at the Caribou Club during their trip to Aspen. “Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now,” Hilton's younger sibling recalled. “I was very confused because I didn’t even know what happened. So I said ‘No, I’m not doing that we just got here, Kathy.’”