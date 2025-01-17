Teddi Mellencamp Admits to Feeling 'Loneliness' and 'Shame' 2 Months After Split From Husband Edwin Arroyave: 'It's a Constant Ache'
Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about the aftermath of her breakup from Edwin Arroyave.
On the Thursday, January 16, episode of her "Diamonds in the Rough" podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, admitted she's been struggling since she and the businessman, 47, ended their 13-year marriage in November 2024.
“I enjoy my alone time. I need to recharge all of these things, but there are moments that I'm feeling now, where I feel really lonely,” Mellencamp began while speaking with guest psychotherapist Dr. Nadine Macaluso. “And I don't know if those loneliness feelings mean that I've made a mistake or this is just something I have to get used to, and this is the new change in my life.”
The medical professional then asked Mellencamp — who shares kids Slate, Dove and Cruz with Arroyave — to expand on the way she’s feeling during this difficult time.
“Teddi, I remember the loneliness being painful. I remember it's like an ache,” Macaluso stated, to which the reality TV star confessed, “It's a constant ache that I'm trying to fake my way through.”
“... And there's shame too. Right? You mentioned shame,” Macaluso queried.
“So much shame,” admitted Mellencamp, who was rumored to have been unfaithful to her hubby with horse trainer Simon Schroeder.
Mellencamp explained “there's been a lot of ups and downs in my life,” adding, “... My only goal has ever been — I just wanna give my kids stability.”
“And I don't know … if it's loneliness or I feel scared. I also don't feel like maybe I'm enough,” she candidly shared.
As OK! previously reported, in November 2024, Mellencamp announced the conclusion of her and Arroyave’s marriage via Instagram.
“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” the blonde beauty shared.
Mellencamp noted: “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effect to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”
On November 24, Mellencamp uploaded another message where she seemingly alluded to causing the rift in her relationship.
“The only person who can change your life is you. We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness,” she penned at the time.
“I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong … Now I have given myself permission to grow and thrive. I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things,” she continued, possibly alluding to speculation she cheated on Arroyave.
“Clickbait means nothing and of course 3 sides to every story. How I can stand up and show up for the people that do matter does. This is called being an adult. This is what saying it with my full chest means,” she concluded.