Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Edwin Arroyave Shares Cryptic Post About 'Dark Days' Following Shocking Divorce News
Edwin Arroyave hinted at his personal battles in a new post.
The TV personality shared a cryptic message via his Instagram Story — two days after his now-ex Teddi Mellencamp broke the news about their divorce.
“You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired,” he wrote over a photo of himself at a yoga studio. “That’s where rituals & habits come in. Having good habits is what will get you through dark days. It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed.”
Arroyave, 47, also shared a screenshot of his sleeping patterns lately.
“I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night. Finally got some rest!” he captioned the photo featuring an “optimal” score from his sleep tracking app.
The businessman — who shares kids Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 4, with Mellencamp — then posted a selfie of himself and his three children inside the car.
“Church bound with these beautiful souls,” he wrote, playing Tori Kelly's song "Never Alone."
On November 2, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, took to Instagram to announce their split, as OK! previously reported.
“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” the blonde beauty wrote in a statement.
“Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do, but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward,” she continued.
Just a week before Mellencamp's divorce announcement, Arroyave gushed over his wife in a social media post, which featured photos of them holding each other close and kissing at a charity gala.
"I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of. Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn’t be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds. (So much so that I missed the Rams game to be there 🤣)," he penned.
The couple's split came after they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in July, a milestone that Mellencamp marked with a touching Instagram post.
"13 years ago I said 'I do' to you, @tedwinator. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo," she began, reflecting on their journey together.