Teddi Mellencamp Shows Gruesome Scars From 'Unbearable' Brain Cancer Battle as She Finally Feels 'at Peace'
Teddi Mellencamp got real about what she's been through these past few months amid her brain cancer battle.
"It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors 'the size of plums' in my brain and lungs. Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for '6 months to a year' and we had no clue. Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great. When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends," the star, 43, captioned a photo of her scars from her head on Monday, April 28, via Instagram.
She continued, "Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life.Sending love to anyone struggling and reminding you if something isn’t feeling right to go get checked. Advocate for yourself. We have got this. 💕."
As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp was rushed to the hospital on February 11.
“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
While two of the tumors were removed via surgery, the others were dealt with radiation. She later revealed more tumors had been found.
On April 2, Mellencamp told her fans she was now fighting stage four cancer.
In a recent sit-down with ABC News, Mellencamp confessed to being “really scared” amid her health battle.
“I really like to have control and this is completely out of my control,” she noted, adding her chances of beating it are “50/50.”
However, on April 23, she shared an exciting update.
“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.” She noted she has ”two more sessions of immunotherapy” and, hopefully after she will be “done and cancer-free.”
“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” she added. “He’s like, ‘you did this, you got this’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘you’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”