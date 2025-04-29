Teddi Mellencamp Shows Gruesome Scars From 'Unbearable' Brain Cancer Battle as She Finally Feels 'at Peace'

"It’s been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors 'the size of plums' in my brain and lungs. Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for '6 months to a year' and we had no clue. Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great. When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried. Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends," the star, 43, captioned a photo of her scars from her head on Monday, April 28, via Instagram.

She continued, "Peace from the outpouring of love from y’all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life.Sending love to anyone struggling and reminding you if something isn’t feeling right to go get checked. Advocate for yourself. We have got this. 💕."