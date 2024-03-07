'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals She Can't Legally Divorce Husband David Eason for 1 Year

"I would've skipped straight to a divorce," the mom-of-three — who has Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7 — told a fan questioning why she only petitioned for separation. "But I couldn't. In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year."

"You have to prove that you have two separate addresses," she added. "You don't have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave."