Jenelle Evans Faces Backlash After Bragging About Filing for Separation From Husband David Eason: 'Stay Single!'
Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans took to Instagram to celebrate her separation from husband David Eason after nearly seven years of marriage.
The mother-of-three — who has kids Jace, 14, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7 — danced, clapped and bowed to a remix of "Applause" by Lady Gaga as text on the screen read: "Can I get some appreciation? I filed for separation."
Jenelle fiercely defended David for months after Jace repeatedly ran away from home, claiming her husband had nothing to do with her son's problems at home.
Child Protective Services conducted an investigation and removed the 14-year-old from their home and temporarily placed him in foster care. Although CPS eventually dropped the case, David is still facing a felony child abuse charge for allegedly strangling Jace.
Fans flooded the comments section to accuse Jenelle of being a hypocrite for repeatedly advocating for her husband despite the evidence against him.
One user wrote, "But you told us for years how great he is?" and another added, "Imagine announcing your marriage separation this immaturely. This is how pre-teens act."
Others doubted the reality star would actually follow through with their divorce. One chimed in, "This isn’t going to age well when you take him back next week," and a second suggested, "Someone’s wanting views. We know you ain’t leaving him."
A separate user said, "Stayyyyy single and work on your family. No more guys needed," and another agreed, telling the 32-year-old to put her "children before anyone!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle slammed followers who claimed she was choosing David over her children's wellbeing in a social media rant shared in November 2023.
"Because I post a picture of me and my husband of a photo shoot that we did, like, three months ago before any of these incidents happened, I’m a horrible person?" she said in a video at the time. "Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?"
"That post was made about my husband because he has helped me through depression," she explained, referring to a post praising her husband alongside a carousel of romantic photos. "I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me through my emotions."